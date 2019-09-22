My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

The Watchman

by Leave a comment

Dan Tanenbaum

Maker Dan Tanenbaum calls himself a technology entrepreneur with a creative edge, but I call him a genius! Tanenbaum has been collecting old watches and watch parts for a couple of decades. When he would bring a newly-acquired timepiece to the watchmaker for restoration and repair, he was amazed by the fascinating, beautifully-made watch parts which were simply thrown away in favor of new parts. He began collecting the discarded pieces and imagining new uses for them.

“When I come home from work, I spend time with my family and then I’m off to my workshop tinkering with various watch parts. I started building miniature motorcycles exclusively using these watch parts. As I continued to build these tiny motorcycles, I started to make them more and more intricate. Each creation would take 30-50 hours to complete depending on the size and intricacies of the build. Within the last couple of years, I turned my attention to encrusting various iconic objects like skulls, vinyl figures, cameras, and Star Wars characters. With a niche following for these one-of-a-kind steampunk creations, I continue to focus on producing more intricate work as my art continues to evolve.”

-Dan Tanenbaum

What a wonderful imagination Tanenbaum has! His motorcycles are particularly amazing. You can see more of his inventive creations on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram

Beautiful day for a bike ride

A post shared by Dan Tanenbaum (@watchpartsmotorcycles) on

View this post on Instagram

Time for a ride

A post shared by Dan Tanenbaum (@watchpartsmotorcycles) on

View this post on Instagram

Watch parts rat rod

A post shared by Dan Tanenbaum (@watchpartsmotorcycles) on

View this post on Instagram

Custom chopper “Klutch”

A post shared by Dan Tanenbaum (@watchpartsmotorcycles) on

View this post on Instagram

Encrusted skull with removable brain

A post shared by Dan Tanenbaum (@watchpartsmotorcycles) on

View this post on Instagram

Custom watch parts motorcycle

A post shared by Dan Tanenbaum (@watchpartsmotorcycles) on

View this post on Instagram

SneakGEAR IV Fully encrusted Jordan 1s

A post shared by Dan Tanenbaum (@watchpartsmotorcycles) on

View this post on Instagram

Custom motorcycle

A post shared by Dan Tanenbaum (@watchpartsmotorcycles) on

View this post on Instagram

Custom “Pride MotorcycLGBTQ”

A post shared by Dan Tanenbaum (@watchpartsmotorcycles) on

View this post on Instagram

Time bomb IV

A post shared by Dan Tanenbaum (@watchpartsmotorcycles) on

View this post on Instagram

Custom confederate motorcycle

A post shared by Dan Tanenbaum (@watchpartsmotorcycles) on

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

What do you think?

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.