The Watchman

Dan Tanenbaum

Maker Dan Tanenbaum calls himself a technology entrepreneur with a creative edge, but I call him a genius! Tanenbaum has been collecting old watches and watch parts for a couple of decades. When he would bring a newly-acquired timepiece to the watchmaker for restoration and repair, he was amazed by the fascinating, beautifully-made watch parts which were simply thrown away in favor of new parts. He began collecting the discarded pieces and imagining new uses for them.

“When I come home from work, I spend time with my family and then I’m off to my workshop tinkering with various watch parts. I started building miniature motorcycles exclusively using these watch parts. As I continued to build these tiny motorcycles, I started to make them more and more intricate. Each creation would take 30-50 hours to complete depending on the size and intricacies of the build. Within the last couple of years, I turned my attention to encrusting various iconic objects like skulls, vinyl figures, cameras, and Star Wars characters. With a niche following for these one-of-a-kind steampunk creations, I continue to focus on producing more intricate work as my art continues to evolve.” -Dan Tanenbaum

What a wonderful imagination Tanenbaum has! His motorcycles are particularly amazing. You can see more of his inventive creations on Instagram.