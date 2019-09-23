Weed Intervention(s)

Michael Pederson

Let me tell you a story about my dad. He recently told me that he pulled out his back. When I asked him how, he informed me that he tripped while spreading weed killer he’d purchased on the internet. I pointed out that he lives in an apartment with a plastic plant, and he informed me that he’d been spreading the stuff around the WILDLIFE REFUGE next to the retirement community. I took a deep breath and said 1. that’s likely illegal, 2. the weeds aren’t hurting anyone, and 3. stop buying stupid things on the internet. Unimpressed with my suggestions, Dad told me he was going to continue doing it because he cannot abide dandelions. So since my dad’s new hobby was on my mind, when I saw the photo above, I laughed hard.

These clever signs and miniature scenes are the work of the impish Michael Pederson (known as Miguel Marquez Outside). He refers to them as ‘outdoor interventions,’ and they’re meant to surprise and delight people passing by the otherwise uninspiring sites. They can be found around Pederson’s native city of Sydney, and they make me want to fly half way around the world to go hunting for them.

You can check out all the clever street art by Michael Pederson on Instagram and Tumblr.

P.S. Because it’s nearly October, Dad has stopped with the weed killer. I must remember to search his apartment for the stuff before next spring, though…