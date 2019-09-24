My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

Let Girls Be Girls

by 8 Comments

Theresa Kachindamoto

Today, I want to write about a remarkable, brave woman who has changed more lives than most of us will ever even touch. This is the story of Theresa Kachindamoto, the Malawi chief who set girls back on the path to self-realization. These young, liberated women who likely thought their lives were over are going to grow up to be fierce leaders and advocates and feminists.

Theresa Kachindamoto moved away from home when she was quite young. She raised a family of 5 and worked as a secretary at a city college in Zomba, Malawi. While she knew she was in a bloodline of chiefs, since she was a woman (and the youngest of 12), it never occurred to her that she would be tapped to follow in her ancestors’ footsteps. But when the call came, telling her she had been chosen to be the new senior chief whether she liked it or not, she responded to the call of duty and returned to her homeland of Monkey Bay.

While visiting with her people, Chief Kachindamoto was shocked to see how many 12-year-old girls had been married off to older men. They were producing children while still children themselves. She knew she had to stop that practice. in 2015, at the Chief’s urging, Malawi’s parliament passed a law forbidding marriage before the age of 18. Malawian children can still marry with parental consent. Unfortunately, it’s such a poor country, the practice is still fairly common in the more rural areas.

In spite of those challenges, Chief Kachindamoto has managed to break up more than a thousand child marriages, and she has prevented many more. Malawi is a very superstitious place, and girls (and boys) are also subjected to many other terrible traditions that I’m not going to chronicle here, but rest assured the Chief is working to end all of those terrible practices. Among other initiatives, she has banned the sexual initiations of young girls, started a girls’ sports league, and required that girls and boys alike go to formal school.

You can read the entire article on Chief Kachindamoto’s remarkable efforts on Aljazeera.

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

8 thoughts on “Let Girls Be Girls

Leave a comment

  1. bcparkison
    September 24, 2019 at 6:12 am

    Bless her heart and may God continue to give her success.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  2. gifted50
    September 24, 2019 at 9:16 am

    Wonderful story….sad and inspiring.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  3. Sheree
    September 24, 2019 at 10:28 am

    Inspirational! We need more female chiefs.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  4. janhaltn
    September 24, 2019 at 12:52 pm

    Bravo!! We need more of her in Africa which is some places in 100 years behind the rest of the world. — Hal

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

What do you think?

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.