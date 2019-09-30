My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

Pixie People

Fairy homes started appearing in Kansas. How did they get there? For once, I want you to watch the video before I talk about it.

I love everything about this story. Like last week’s Weed Interventions, I think that the idea of coming across something random and magical can make life so much better. And the fact that they’re inspired by one family’s losses and challenges makes them even more beautiful.

“In the beginning, we didn’t do this for other people. We did it for us… I would love for [my children] to not experience the pain of divorce, and to stay in that childish space for a little bit longer. But once we saw the happiness that it brought to other people, we were hooked. It really is amazing to watch people smile. And to witness that, to be a part of it, why wouldn’t you want to create more?”

I am feeling inspired to start putting my own version of these happy surprises in places where I think they would be appreciated. Like this blog, I think it would be just one more little thing I could do to bring a some light into an often dark and scary world. If some of you want to sprinkle a little magic around your hometown, but you lack the time or the skills to make your own, you can buy fairy doors on Amazon and Etsy. You can also find project inspiration on Pinterest.

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

5 thoughts on “Pixie People

  1. StellaKate Blue
    September 30, 2019 at 7:08 am

    Thanks Donna! The fairy houses are super adorable! and the WEMA tent was quite clever! Did you by any chance run across the blog mentioned in the video?

  3. janhaltn
    September 30, 2019 at 9:38 am

    What a great idea. Wish it would work where I live, but sadly it would not and I live in the woods. All buy one road is a dirt road but there really is no walking trails but there is a trail of sorts so I will be thinking on this idea. Hal

