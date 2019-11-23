Big City, Tiny Doors

Karen Anderson Singer/Tiny Doors ATL

A couple of months ago, I wrote about the lovely little fairy doors that were appearing in tree trunks in a park in Kansas. Today, I’m bringing you the metropolitan version. These are the wee creations by Karen Anderson Singer, for her project known as Tiny Doors ATL. The purpose of the project is to inspire curiosity and exploration in the lucky people who come across them.

The doors are located near some of Atlanta’s most iconic landmarks, which makes those landmarks an even better place to visit. Singer creates and places the doors at the invitation of the structures’ owners. Each door is designed to fit into its surroundings, mimicking the style of the neighborhood where it will live. And she doesn’t just build them and forget them. The artist maintains all of her tiny, public artworks, too.

Who’s up for a road trip to Atlanta?

You can follow Tiny Doors ATL on the project website and on Instagram and Facebook.

Many thanks to Hal for finding this remarkable artist!