Big City, Tiny Doors

A couple of months ago, I wrote about the lovely little fairy doors that were appearing in tree trunks in a park in Kansas. Today, I’m bringing you the metropolitan version. These are the wee creations by Karen Anderson Singer, for her project known as Tiny Doors ATL. The purpose of the project is to inspire curiosity and exploration in the lucky people who come across them.

The doors are located near some of Atlanta’s most iconic landmarks, which makes those landmarks an even better place to visit. Singer creates and places the doors at the invitation of the structures’ owners. Each door is designed to fit into its surroundings, mimicking the style of the neighborhood where it will live. And she doesn’t just build them and forget them. The artist maintains all of her tiny, public artworks, too.

Who’s up for a road trip to Atlanta?

You can follow Tiny Doors ATL on the project website and on Instagram and Facebook.

Many thanks to Hal for finding this remarkable artist!

WELCOME, DOOR 17!🎉 Yesterday our newest door was unveiled at Doggy Con in Woodruff Park. 🐕❤ –>swipe to see the winner of the Tiny Dog Costume Contest chosen by YOU! (Oliver the dog survived cancer, being hit by a car, and heart worms, and came dressed as the handsome super dog that he is!) Thank you to all of our Tiny Friends and pups who came to give a 🔥 welcome (it was admittedly a little toasty) to this new door. It was designed to reflect the angles of the skyline and green of @woodruffpark . We're so excited to share it with you! Thank you to Woodruff Park and Atlanta's Department of Parks for the opportunity to design a door for this epic location! #tinydoorsatl #tinydoor17

Tiny Door 7 is coming back to THIS SATURDAY with a brand new design and a new location! 🎉 We were sad to leave Little 5 Points when Charis Books, who had graciously hosted the door for 4 years, relocated. A tiny door is a love letter to the neighborhood, and a commitment to the door maintained and loved, which means we visit often. When neighborhood staple @7stagesatl reached out and offered to adopt #tinydoor7 we were so excited! Swipe to see sweet moments at the former Door 7, and teasers of the BRAND NEW DESIGN! 💝 (We're looking forward to working with @charisbooksandmore again in the future. Stay tuned!) If you'd like to attend the reveal, come by 7 Stages at 7pm on Saturday! Free cake for everyone! 🎂 #tinydoorsatl

  1. janhaltn
    November 23, 2019 at 7:43 am

    I am happy that Donna was able to track this down and share it with everybody. I think it is a wondeful idea. Hal

