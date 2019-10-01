Catching the Sun

Elena Zaycman

Artist Elena Zaycman has found playful, cheerful ways to play with the often more formal medium of stained glass. Her little creations would be equally at home in a cottage garden and on a formal table. I find them completely charming, and wish I could find space for all of them!

Zaycman got her start in stained glass working with her sister making large-scale pieces for residential installations in and around their hometown of Saint Petersburg. In 2017, after years of working on complicated, multi-stage installations, the artist decided she wanted to experiment with making more accessible, whimsical, small-scale pieces. Thus, her Etsy shop was born.

“I wanted to create items that people could easily incorporate in their living spaces—without an elaborate and complicated installation.” -Elena Zaycman

Her Tiffany-style glass techniques really make for remarkable small stained glass pieces that would be a wonderful addition to any home or garden.

You can see more of Elena Zaycman’s delightful work on her website, on Instagram, and in her Etsy shop.