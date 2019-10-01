My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

Catching the Sun

by Leave a comment

Elena Zaycman

Artist Elena Zaycman has found playful, cheerful ways to play with the often more formal medium of stained glass. Her little creations would be equally at home in a cottage garden and on a formal table. I find them completely charming, and wish I could find space for all of them!

Zaycman got her start in stained glass working with her sister making large-scale pieces for residential installations in and around their hometown of Saint Petersburg. In 2017, after years of working on complicated, multi-stage installations, the artist decided she wanted to experiment with making more accessible, whimsical, small-scale pieces. Thus, her Etsy shop was born.

“I wanted to create items that people could easily incorporate in their living spaces—without an elaborate and complicated installation.”

-Elena Zaycman

Her Tiffany-style glass techniques really make for remarkable small stained glass pieces that would be a wonderful addition to any home or garden.

You can see more of Elena Zaycman’s delightful work on her website, on Instagram, and in her Etsy shop.

View this post on Instagram

Неожиданный поворот событий в марте и вуаля – в июле мой универ в витражном виде 😋 пилотная версия сувениров🚀 спасибо за эксперимент! посмотрим, что из этого выйдет 🙃 листайте карусель, там этапы сборки в конце. с каждым заказом опробываю что-то новое, в этот раз брендовая лазерная гравировка и резка для надёжной чёткой упаковки. __________ this is how my university looks like in a stained glass technique 👩‍🎓 the pilot project of vip souvenirs for my POLYTECH 😋 such an honor! let's see where it will bring me. #elenazaycman

A post shared by Elena Zaycman | Glass Designer (@hello.elena) on

View this post on Instagram

Usually, I don't have deep philosophy in my works, I just make things that come to my mind, and I think are gonna be beautiful. But I inserted the deep personal meaning into this Bali line. ⠀ I created sketches for this set right after my Bali trip, where some magic and at the same time tragic happened. We've been there 3 weeks and a couple of days after our arrival riding a bike we took a wrong turn and found a little puppy in the middle of nowhere. I called her Bali. We took care of her, and this was a long story [ you may find it in my highlighted stories .Bali ], she spent a lot of time in the vet clinic, but the day before our flight back she passed away. ⠀ This sweet soul is deeply interwoven into me. Bali is not an island any more for me, but a lot more, it's a beautiful soul of a little puppy. ⠀ I wanted to immortalize my little Bali in works. She's got a beautiful color of the fur. She's been ginger mainly, with like white knee socks on the tiny front paws and white socks on the back ones. And she's got the cutest tail I've ever seen: it was ginger like the rest of the body and ended up with a little white tassel. I have interwoven this sweet tail into every work of this line, made in gold and white. ⠀ And every single time I assemble this gold and white part or look at it, I think of her. And by this, I want to say you are not forgotten, I love you and miss you, my sweet Bali. ⠀ I dedicate this line to Bali and all the pets on the planet. Love them, they need it very much, and they are so grateful for your love. ⠀ I included video with my little Bali to this post so you can see what a sweet, beautiful clumsy creature she was. Loved forever. ❤ ⠀ #myBaliline ⠀ #elenazaycman

A post shared by Elena Zaycman | Glass Designer (@hello.elena) on

View this post on Instagram

Especially for those who have kids running around the house and crashing all on their way [so they want to put suncatcher where kids can't reach it] and for those who simply love these suncatchers to be wall hangings instead of stands since yesterday I have an option in my Etsy Shop to order #jazzybugs19 suncatchers as WALL HANGINGS. ⠀ The suncatcher will hang from two wire loops at the top of the wings with an invisible fishing line. ⠀ For this option pick 'WALL HANGING' from the dropdown menu in my Etsy Shop while ordering [items come WITHOUT the brass bar & base then]. The price is cheaper then! ✊🏻😉 ⠀ And hi👋🏻 to everyone new to my page! ⠀ #elenazaycman

A post shared by Elena Zaycman | Glass Designer (@hello.elena) on

View this post on Instagram

Последний экспонат для Нового года `17☃🎄🎁🎉 Это Восточная Сиалия- мне кажется, самое красивое название для птички, какое можно вообразить. Все три выходных дня я, как обычно, искала какую-нибудь убойную информацию про них. И максимум из удивительного, который я обнаружила во всём интернете – это что-то про то, как они охотятся 😩😣 пожалуй опущу эту информацию…😝 💙 Ещё они называются голубыми или лазурными птицами, а вот тут открывается простор для легенд про синюю птицу счастья! И среди тонны великолепных😩🔫 стихов и песен, посвящённых этой, конечно, существующей🔝😁 диковиной птице, я нашла очень красивую сказку☄ Сказку о том, что все люди раньше были птицами и умели летать, но как-то прилетела чёрная птица Зависти и стала разбрасываться своими чёрными перьями. Тогда стали птицы-люди мериться друг с другом всем, чем ни поподя👗🏡🎖🏍 и, в конце концов, большинство забыли про свои крылья и не могли больше летать. На небе в этой сказке, конечно, жили ангелы👼 и они очень переживали за людей, но спуститься на землю они не могли, потому что не были приспособлены для жизни на Земле. Но нашёлся один очень переживающий ангел, который решил пожертвовать собой и пошёл он к Создателю. Там происходил долгий разговор, и в итоге, этого ангела превратили в птицу с лучезарным оперением, которая должна была летать по Земле и ронять перья. Перья, естественно, должны нести любовь❤ и тогда люди начнут видеть сны о Небе⛅ и вспомнят, как летать. А раз в сто лет эта Ангел-птица будет умирать и возражаться, поэтому называли её Фениксом💣💥, а не Синей Птицей Счастья 😜😁 Но от этого птица счастья не становится менее счастливой😜 #6 Самая счастливая птичка на Земле – Восточная Сиалия☄ Размер ~9*9 cm. Все игрушки можно найти по тегу #elenazaycman_NY2017 За подробностями приобретения вэлком ту директ! А для тех, кто молодец и начал готовиться заранее [ заказы до 20 ноября 2016 ], есть приятный-преприятный бонус! 🍦🍩🍧🍰 #elenazaycman #elenazaycman_glassclass #stainedglass #glass #artglass #витраж #петербург #christmasdecor #christmas #елочнаяигрушка #christmasornament

A post shared by Elena Zaycman | Glass Designer (@hello.elena) on

View this post on Instagram

до сих пор это самая удачная моя рабочая съёмка. локация, погода, команда [@olga.mitkova] – перфекто! кроме одного. хоррора, который произошёл позже. . со времён универа я и забыла, что это такое, когда ты вот уже практически написал курсач, выходить через 5 минут из дома, уже ставишь на печать и комп вырубается и ломается! и всё! ВСЁ! пропало! 😨😬 это я про фотографии… . по итогу ничего не пропало, но за те 7 часов ожидания у меня случился микро-инфаркт и макро-инсульт. Оля, не делай так больше НИКОГДА! 😈 в магазине этого витража нет, не ищите. просто пишите мне 📝 он такой один! __________ this is my fav work photoshooting so far. perfect location, weather, team. this round suncatcher is in my shop [link in my profile]. it is the one of a kind. delivery only $9.99 to anywhere 📮😙 what do you like more round designs or butterflies? location by @varyatsotsova #elenazaycman

A post shared by Elena Zaycman | Glass Designer (@hello.elena) on

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

What do you think?

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.