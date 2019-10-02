Happy Birthday, Sting!

I have been hopelessly in (platonic) love with both Sting and Robert Downey Junior since the early eighties. Never in my wildest dreams, however, did I imagine them appearing on stage together. My main man Sting made that a reality.
This is RDJ performing Driven to Tears with Sting on stage at the rock star’s 60th birthday on this day in 2011. No matter how many times I play it, I still get chills.
I have only one question. WHY WASN’T I INVITED???
Below, just for fun, is the entire 60th birthday concert. I haven’t had time to listen to it all yet, but I understand there are some really amazing duets and surprise guests!
October 2, 2019 at 6:54 am
yeah, man. that RDJ dude is pretty good. and then there’s that stang feller. music even hillbillies can get into.
October 2, 2019 at 8:31 am
Haha! Even my mother, a staunch opponent of popular music, liked them both.
October 2, 2019 at 7:06 am
I wasn’t invited, either!! WTH!!
October 2, 2019 at 8:32 am
Rude.
October 2, 2019 at 9:05 am
I can count on one hand the Rock singers that I like and Sting is one of them — Hal
