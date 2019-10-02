My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

Happy Birthday, Sting!

by

I have been hopelessly in (platonic) love with both Sting and Robert Downey Junior since the early eighties. Never in my wildest dreams, however, did I imagine them appearing on stage together. My main man Sting made that a reality.

This is RDJ performing Driven to Tears with Sting on stage at the rock star’s 60th birthday on this day in 2011. No matter how many times I play it, I still get chills.

I have only one question. WHY WASN’T I INVITED???

Below, just for fun, is the entire 60th birthday concert. I haven’t had time to listen to it all yet, but I understand there are some really amazing duets and surprise guests!

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

5 thoughts on “Happy Birthday, Sting!

Leave a comment

  1. Joseph E Bird
    October 2, 2019 at 6:54 am

    yeah, man. that RDJ dude is pretty good. and then there’s that stang feller. music even hillbillies can get into.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  2. loisajay
    October 2, 2019 at 7:06 am

    I wasn’t invited, either!! WTH!!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  3. janhaltn
    October 2, 2019 at 9:05 am

    I can count on one hand the Rock singers that I like and Sting is one of them — Hal

    Like

    Reply

