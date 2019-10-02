Happy Birthday, Sting!

I have been hopelessly in (platonic) love with both Sting and Robert Downey Junior since the early eighties. Never in my wildest dreams, however, did I imagine them appearing on stage together. My main man Sting made that a reality.

This is RDJ performing Driven to Tears with Sting on stage at the rock star’s 60th birthday on this day in 2011. No matter how many times I play it, I still get chills.

I have only one question. WHY WASN’T I INVITED???

Below, just for fun, is the entire 60th birthday concert. I haven’t had time to listen to it all yet, but I understand there are some really amazing duets and surprise guests!