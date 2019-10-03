Etsomnia™ 240: Eight-Legged Nopes

Etsom·ni·a (/etˈsämnēə/), noun, 1. a sleep disorder caused by obsessive Etsy browsing. 2. The surprising arrival of weird handmade merchandise ordered when one is only half conscious. (True story.) 3. An excuse for me to be a snarky New Yorker once per week.

Every October, I like to throw in a few Halloween-themed posts. For the first of those, I thought it was time to explore my least favorite subject of all time – spiders. (yuck) For as long as I can remember, I have had a fascination for/horror of the creepy crawlies. (no) And while I can’t abide them in my immediate vicinity (eek), I recognize all the good they do and how necessary they are to the planet, so please refrain from telling me all the reasons I’m wrong. (ick) I recognize it is an irrational fear (holy shit), and I’m okay with that. (OMG)

I am really sacrificing for my ‘art’ (such as it is) this week. Do you know how thoroughly this search has clogged up my social media feeds with nighmarish images? I have to look at Facebook through slitted fingers. I might need to do a post about kittens next week to try and make it stop. (get it off me!)

Wishing everyone a safe, happy, fun Halloween! For less spidery Etsy fun, check out all my weekly Etsomnia™ posts!

Shockingly realistic (and beautiful in a horrifying way) spider plush. By the aptly-named LifelikeSpiderArt

True story: Years ago, my roommate AS and I lived in a rental house in NJ. Our bedrooms were at the back of the house, facing the jungly back yard. A month after we moved in, a massive spider spun a huge web across the outside of my only bedroom window AND I NEVER OPENED THE WINDOW OR BLIND AGAIN. Lived there for 4 years like that. No air, no AC. Didn’t care. I assumed it was armed and waiting for me. Roommate A did the same, just in case it had a friend. This window decal puts me right back there. (shudder)

This may be the first time I’ve ever said no to a cookie. Beautiful/scary cookie cutter by NotTooCookieCutter

Guess what, girls? He’s single!

Stunning Spiderman shoes! By FromTheSpectrumUK

I’m moving to the Arctic. Don’t bother sending my stuff. I’ll get new stuff.

If I don’t think about all those eyes, I think this is awesome. By SewMeUpShop

Sorry, kid. It was nice knowing you… Another amazing piece by LifelikeSpiderArt

Neck nope.

Yes, I know this miniature spider plant is cheating, but I needed a break. By MustardDandelion

I would be a much better gardener if I didn’t have to worry about monsters jumping out at me. Gorgeous photo, though. By ShardsOfArcadia

Finally, a spider that doesn’t make me check my surroundings for critters!

Super cute nope boots. By MidnightBrite

I am gobsmacked by the artistry of this piece! (But please keep it away from me. Thanks.) By GlassDesignStudioUA

You would think this spider rat costume would be the obvious choice for this week’s Because Etsy award, but no…