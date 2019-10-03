Etsomnia™ 240: Eight-Legged Nopes

Etsom·ni·a (/etˈsämnēə/), noun, 1. a sleep disorder caused by obsessive Etsy browsing. 2. The surprising arrival of weird handmade merchandise ordered when one is only half conscious. (True story.) 3. An excuse for me to be a snarky New Yorker once per week.
Every October, I like to throw in a few Halloween-themed posts. For the first of those, I thought it was time to explore my least favorite subject of all time – spiders. (yuck) For as long as I can remember, I have had a fascination for/horror of the creepy crawlies. (no) And while I can’t abide them in my immediate vicinity (eek), I recognize all the good they do and how necessary they are to the planet, so please refrain from telling me all the reasons I’m wrong. (ick) I recognize it is an irrational fear (holy shit), and I’m okay with that. (OMG)
I am really sacrificing for my ‘art’ (such as it is) this week. Do you know how thoroughly this search has clogged up my social media feeds with nighmarish images? I have to look at Facebook through slitted fingers. I might need to do a post about kittens next week to try and make it stop. (get it off me!)
Wishing everyone a safe, happy, fun Halloween! For less spidery Etsy fun, check out all my weekly Etsomnia™ posts!
October 3, 2019 at 8:27 am
Never know what will come out in an artist way. Nope to most of this but ….what ever.
LikeLiked by 1 person
October 3, 2019 at 8:49 am
But I still have great respect for the artistry!
LikeLiked by 1 person
October 3, 2019 at 1:28 pm
I happen to love spiders and always have but I live with three arachnophobes so I understand and respect the fear (even if they do mock and trigger my clown phobia). I, therefore, actually rather like a few of these items but would never own them because of my spider-fearing folks. My oldest son would actually just never come home ever again if I had those decals on the wall just for Halloween. The rat and snake costumes had me snorting my mug of tea. I love the Spiderman shoes. Also, true story: I used to wear a silver and gemstone spider in my nose when I was in my teens.
LikeLiked by 2 people
October 3, 2019 at 3:50 pm
I know you like the awful things, and it’s one of the few topics on which we strongly differ. I think we will have to agree to disagree. The nose ring gagged me a little, but I was a teen in the 80s, so who am I to judge?
LikeLiked by 1 person
October 3, 2019 at 6:40 pm
It’s healthy we have some things we disagree on I think. 😀 I would absolutely never wear such a thing now, even if my nose was still pierced, but I was big into statement jewellery of all kinds in my mid-teens.
LikeLike
October 3, 2019 at 5:06 pm
Holy shit indeed.
Alison
LikeLike