I Dig Rock ‘N Roll Music

Happy Friday!

As our indoor construction is (allegedly) winding down, my free time is pretty much occupied with sewing projects – duvet cover, throw pillow covers, curtains, etc. I’ve been looking for non-demanding on demand TV shows I can put on in the background. When I saw that Amazon was streaming the lost Carol Burnett episodes, they seemed like just what I needed.

But when I put on the first episode, this amazing bit of 1967 genius popped up, and it commanded my full attention. So much for background noise! At any rate, it was entirely too adorable to keep to myself.

You can watch all the lost Carol Burnett episodes on Amazon Prime.