I Dig Rock ‘N Roll Music

Happy Friday!
As our indoor construction is (allegedly) winding down, my free time is pretty much occupied with sewing projects – duvet cover, throw pillow covers, curtains, etc. I’ve been looking for non-demanding on demand TV shows I can put on in the background. When I saw that Amazon was streaming the lost Carol Burnett episodes, they seemed like just what I needed.
But when I put on the first episode, this amazing bit of 1967 genius popped up, and it commanded my full attention. So much for background noise! At any rate, it was entirely too adorable to keep to myself.
You can watch all the lost Carol Burnett episodes on Amazon Prime.
October 4, 2019 at 5:06 am
Now that is good entertainment.
October 4, 2019 at 6:17 am
I thought of you when I saw it! Very glad you liked it!
October 4, 2019 at 8:22 am
I miss those days. TV was entertainment. — I fell in love with Sonny and Cher back than. Only pop cencert I ever went to was Cher when she was in Memphis a few years back. Hal
October 4, 2019 at 8:44 am
We used to watch them, too. It was a family event, sitting around the TV for the variety shows. I miss them.
