*They’re not really that ugly.

These are the very funny ceramics known simply as Very Ugly Plates. Created by a Berlin-based artist who prefers to remain anonymous, they are inspired by every-day occurrences.

“Some are drawn from the frivolous antics of my best friend, who also happens to act as the editor-in-chief for a selection of my favorite plate captions. Others are often prompted by overheard gossip, urban observations, or simply my state of mind at the time. As it turns out, my most inspiring emotional state is that of disappointment. “

VUP’s brand of dark humor got her (I’m assuming these must come from the mind of a woman) kicked out of Instagram – no easy feat. Undaunted, she sprang back within days with a new Instagram and a website and Facebook account as backup. They are irreverent and rude and seriously funny, and I think we need to cover the walls of our Fire Island house with them.

You can check out all of the prolific and hilarious Very Ugly Plates on their website and on Instagram and Facebook. Until they get kicked off again, that is.