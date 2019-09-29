*They’re not really that ugly.
These are the very funny ceramics known simply as Very Ugly Plates. Created by a Berlin-based artist who prefers to remain anonymous, they are inspired by every-day occurrences.
“Some are drawn from the frivolous antics of my best friend, who also happens to act as the editor-in-chief for a selection of my favorite plate captions. Others are often prompted by overheard gossip, urban observations, or simply my state of mind at the time. As it turns out, my most inspiring emotional state is that of disappointment. “
VUP’s brand of dark humor got her (I’m assuming these must come from the mind of a woman) kicked out of Instagram – no easy feat. Undaunted, she sprang back within days with a new Instagram and a website and Facebook account as backup. They are irreverent and rude and seriously funny, and I think we need to cover the walls of our Fire Island house with them.
You can check out all of the prolific and hilarious Very Ugly Plates on their website and on Instagram and Facebook. Until they get kicked off again, that is.
September 29, 2019 at 7:25 am
What ever floats your boat.
LikeLike
September 29, 2019 at 9:44 am
Funny captions. At first I thought he used existing plates but perhaps she paints them as well? I’m glad she has an insta back-up now.
LikeLiked by 1 person
September 29, 2019 at 10:14 am
I couldn’t find anything about her process, but I did just find her Facebook shop. Judging by the modest prices, I am assuming the plates aren’t one-of-a-kind.
LikeLike
September 29, 2019 at 10:15 am
https://www.facebook.com/Very-Ugly-Plates-shop-101053121246116/
LikeLike
September 29, 2019 at 11:49 am
Totally enyoyed it. Proves that I am not the only one that comes up with sayings while looking at fine art. Hal
LikeLike
September 29, 2019 at 2:42 pm
I enjoy this type of humour. I wonder if they ever get sneaked into people’s collection of decorative plates just waiting for a visitor to notice.
LikeLike
September 29, 2019 at 3:08 pm
I liked the first one with the cat, the others are not for my taste of plates Donna.
LikeLike