I discovered the organization known as Playing for Change when I listened to a video of Robbie Robertson, Ringo Starr, and musicians from around the world performing a cover of The Band’s iconic song, The Weight. The video was posted on my friend Stella Kate’s always tuneful Facebook feed. I thoroughly enjoyed the performances (I’ve always loved that song), so I got curious about the organization that put it together.
“Re-imagine a world connected by music. Playing For Change is a movement created to inspire and connect the world through music. The idea for this project came from a common belief that music has the power to break down boundaries and overcome distances between people.
“Playing For Change was born in 2002 as a shared vision between co-founders, Mark Johnson and Whitney Kroenke, to hit the streets of America with a mobile recording studio and cameras in search of inspiration and the heartbeat of the people. This musical journey resulted in the award-winning documentary, A Cinematic Discovery of Street Musicians.”-Playing for Change
I love their method and I really love their music!
September 28, 2019 at 6:33 am
I do think music is important for our mental health. Of course that depends on what kind of music we are listening to. Some of todays tunes are not loving and encouraging and some of it is just down right satanic so beware what is soaking into your soul.
