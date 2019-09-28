Playing for Change

I discovered the organization known as Playing for Change when I listened to a video of Robbie Robertson, Ringo Starr, and musicians from around the world performing a cover of The Band’s iconic song, The Weight. The video was posted on my friend Stella Kate’s always tuneful Facebook feed. I thoroughly enjoyed the performances (I’ve always loved that song), so I got curious about the organization that put it together.

“Re-imagine a world connected by music. Playing For Change is a movement created to inspire and connect the world through music. The idea for this project came from a common belief that music has the power to break down boundaries and overcome distances between people. “Playing For Change was born in 2002 as a shared vision between co-founders, Mark Johnson and Whitney Kroenke, to hit the streets of America with a mobile recording studio and cameras in search of inspiration and the heartbeat of the people. This musical journey resulted in the award-winning documentary, A Cinematic Discovery of Street Musicians.” -Playing for Change

I love their method and I really love their music!

You can follow and support Playing for Change on their website and on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube.