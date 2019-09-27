Pencil Pusher

Jesse Lane

In 2016, colored pencil portraitist Jesse Lane had his first gallery show, which he called Face Reality. The morning of the show opening, the gallery caught fire, and $1.4 million in art was lost, including all of Lane’s best pieces. Each of his incredibly complex, photo-realistic pieces take more than 1,000 hours to create, so it was a really devastating loss for the young artist.

In spite of those heartbreaking beginnings, the artist persevered, and has now had another show at the newly-rebuilt RJD Gallery in Bridgehampton, New York. The things this artist can do with colored pencils absolutely blow my mind.

You can see all of Jesse Lane’s remarkable art on his website and on Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube. You can also check out his work at RJD Gallery.

Many thanks to Hal L. for sending me this one!