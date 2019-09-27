Pencil Pusher

In 2016, colored pencil portraitist Jesse Lane had his first gallery show, which he called Face Reality. The morning of the show opening, the gallery caught fire, and $1.4 million in art was lost, including all of Lane’s best pieces. Each of his incredibly complex, photo-realistic pieces take more than 1,000 hours to create, so it was a really devastating loss for the young artist.
In spite of those heartbreaking beginnings, the artist persevered, and has now had another show at the newly-rebuilt RJD Gallery in Bridgehampton, New York. The things this artist can do with colored pencils absolutely blow my mind.
You can see all of Jesse Lane’s remarkable art on his website and on Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube. You can also check out his work at RJD Gallery.
Many thanks to Hal L. for sending me this one!
September 27, 2019 at 6:12 am
Incredible work!
September 27, 2019 at 6:25 am
I am absolutely gobsmacked by what he can do!
September 27, 2019 at 7:08 am
Wow! Are we sure these aren’t photos? Unbelievably talented.
September 27, 2019 at 7:11 am
They really are so realistic!
September 27, 2019 at 7:47 am
you mmight want to check this out also: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2L8foqNiJsE It seems this is the same pencil and paper he uses. If you checkout his web sites, they are done on a large sheet of paper and it would probably only take me 10 years to learn how to it. Humm age 79 today, I would be 90, Since I had to give up my art because old age has ruined my hands. I am always hunting for more art. Hal
September 27, 2019 at 7:48 am
Thank you!
