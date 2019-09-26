Etsomnia™ 239: Let’s Get Nauty*

Etsom·ni·a (/etˈsämnēə/), noun, 1. a sleep disorder caused by obsessive Etsy browsing. 2. The surprising arrival of weird handmade merchandise ordered when one is only half conscious. (True story.) 3. An excuse for me to be an obnoxious, snarky New Yorker once per week.
After nearly four months out of commission, our teensy nautical-themed guest room is very nearly ready to be decorated for guests again, so I’ve been thinking lately about nautical decor. The problem with doing an Etsomnia nautical edition is that I’m such a huge fan of the theme, I really had to dig to find things to make us laugh. From the predictable-but-beautiful to the one-of-a-kind, it was all I could do not to shop for myself. I’m a real sucker for nautical stuff, no matter how corny!
September 26, 2019 at 6:13 am
I didn’t know when I woke up this morning it would be snorting tea after seeing a machine-gun-wielding bear surfing on a shark. Thank you, I think. The sentiment was actually made me laugh. Truth unforgettably reimagined.
September 26, 2019 at 6:15 am
Thank you. You made my day!
