Etsomnia™ 239: Let’s Get Nauty*

*Misspelling intentional

Admitting you have a problem is the first step…

Etsom·ni·a (/etˈsämnēə/), noun, 1. a sleep disorder caused by obsessive Etsy browsing. 2. The surprising arrival of weird handmade merchandise ordered when one is only half conscious. (True story.) 3. An excuse for me to be an obnoxious, snarky New Yorker once per week.

After nearly four months out of commission, our teensy nautical-themed guest room is very nearly ready to be decorated for guests again, so I’ve been thinking lately about nautical decor. The problem with doing an Etsomnia nautical edition is that I’m such a huge fan of the theme, I really had to dig to find things to make us laugh. From the predictable-but-beautiful to the one-of-a-kind, it was all I could do not to shop for myself. I’m a real sucker for nautical stuff, no matter how corny!

For more Etsy fun, check out all my weekly Etsomnia™ posts!

Definitely the best table numbers I’ve ever seen. I don’t care that I’m not having a party. I might need them just because… By WoodStreets

This “nautical belt” seller is really dialing it in. At least tie an interesting knot!

‘Prawn Star’ is a truly solid joke! Painting by PortAndLemon

Dad jokes abound in this category.

OMG so cute! By EdnaPio

“Huge driftwood finger.” Weird? Sure, but it could be worse…

100% accurate! By TheGretest

Felted fish scarf, this week’s Because Etsy winner.

Infinitely better than that awful fish scarf is this wonderful scarf pin! By MillysAtticTreasures

You had to know there would be at least one Little Mermaid reference, but I’ll bet you didn’t see this one coming…

Mind-blowingly wonderful. By NauticalNell in whose Etsy shop I would gladly spend my entire paycheck!

WHAT DO YOU MEAN ‘CALM DOWN?’ I AM CALM!!!