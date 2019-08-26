My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

In a Leather Lather

by Leave a comment

Altan Bottier Atelier

If you told me that I’d be writing a post about men’s shoes, I would think you were losing your mind. And yet I am having a total fangirl moment over these glorious leather oxfords by Altan Bottier Atelier. Even their sneakers are sexy AF. I was delighted to learn that the staggeringly fashionable atelier also has a small collection of leather goods and women’s shoes (until I saw the price and needed smelling salts). If these delicious things were in a shop window, there’s no way I could walk by without going in and touching them or at least fogging up their windows for a bit. When I next go to Paris, I’d better remember to steer clear.

Altan Bottier’s hallmark is the ability to personalize the shoes’ color and patina. They claim to be able to match any color a client requests. What sorcery is this?

You can join me in drooling over all of Altan Bottier Atelier’s shoes on the firm’s website and on Instagram and Facebook.

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

What do you think?

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.