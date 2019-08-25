Secular Spectacular

VOCES8

Last Easter, I posted some lovely sacred music performed by the a capella phenoms known as VOCES8. Today, I’d like to explore their secular music, including Ed Rex’s composition to the beautiful poem This Marriage by Rumi.

May these vows and this marriage be blessed.

May it be sweet milk,

this marriage, like wine and halvah.

May this marriage offer fruit and shade

like the date palm.

May this marriage be full of laughter,

our every day a day in paradise.

May this marriage be a sign of compassion,

a seal of happiness here and hereafter.

May this marriage have a fair face and a good name,

an omen as welcomes the moon in a clear blue sky.

I am out of words to describe

how spirit mingles in this marriage.

Whether they are performing secular or sacred music, I find the sounds VOCES8 produce to be unspeakably pure and haunting. Art, performance, and music are the things that speak to me most, and listening to these flawless performers is my version of a religious experience. I love that we live in a world among creative people with such variety and depth of talent.

You can follow the extraordinariy VOCES8 on their website and on YouTube and Instagram.

Next up is the VOCES8 version of Sleep composed by Eric Whitaker, which you may remember from my post about his virtual choir.