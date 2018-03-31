A few weeks ago, I posted about an amateur choir in Belgium. The second video in that post was of the choir singing a piece written and conducted by Eric Whitacre.
Whitacre’s piece really stuck with me, so I decided to go back and do a little research. I came across the composer/conductor’s TedTalk, and down the rabbit hole I went… Whitacre’s music is very soothing and lush and lovely, and when he got the idea to put it out into the universe, asking YouTube singers to record their parts for a virtual choir, he did something magical.
He’s an incredibly charismatic guy, and very interesting, so I’ll let him tell you.
(Here’s the full version of the video if you’d like to see it.)
And as if that weren’t enough magic, a year later, the composer brought together, via Skype, no less, another virtual choir, this time singing live with a flesh-and-blood choir for a live Ted audience. I love how Whitacre’s mind works!
And now Eric Whitacre’s Virtual Choir is just a thing that happens on a happily regular basis!
There’s even a youth choir, with proceeds going to UNICEF!
You can keep up on what Whitacre’s up to on his website.
March 31, 2018 at 6:11 am
I was hooked when he mentioned Depeche Mode (the first band I saw). I shed tears several times, the first when he mentioned the transformation hearing a choir sing Mozart’s Requiem. This has struck a deep note in me on many levels. Thank you for posting it. I think Whitacre found his fame. What a wonderful use of technology.
LikeLiked by 1 person
March 31, 2018 at 8:54 am
I’m so glad to hear this resonated with you! I think I must have played Depeche Mode’s Black Celebration more than 1,000 times. I loved it so much!
LikeLike
March 31, 2018 at 6:35 am
Amazing! The creativity and the talent to put this together–I’m so impressed. Thank you for posting.
LikeLiked by 1 person
March 31, 2018 at 8:55 am
It really is marvelous!
LikeLiked by 1 person
March 31, 2018 at 8:41 am
This just replaced my number one favorite Choir. As I have said before I get my bowl of cercil, cup of coffee and go looking for the email for my OBT daily fix. I thought that I had already found my number one but at least time a week she finds these wonder new number ones. THANKS = Hal
LikeLiked by 1 person
March 31, 2018 at 8:58 am
Hal, you’ve once again made MY morning. Thank you!
LikeLike
March 31, 2018 at 9:16 am
Oh my goodness. You come up with some really interesting and good stuff but this takes the cake. I really need to get out more and scroll the internet. I love this. thank you.
LikeLiked by 1 person
March 31, 2018 at 9:30 am
I’m so pleased you enjoyed it. It really knocked my socks off, too!
LikeLiked by 1 person
March 31, 2018 at 9:39 am
Did you ever look up Robert Shafer?
LikeLike