The Incredible (Inedible) Egg

by 11 Comments

egg 1

EggArtbyAngela on Etsy

I was looking for something to post on Easter, and I came across the Ukranian art of Pysanky (A.K.A. Pysanka). Typically done on wooden or blown-out eggs, the art form uses a wax-resist technique, similar to that used to create batik patterns. The name Pysanky comes from the Ukranian word for write, because the traditional folk designs are written on the eggs with beeswax rather than painted on.

I really enjoyed these designs, and I hope you do, too. Have a happy Easter!

Unknown
Lorrie Popow
PysankyBySoJeo on Etsy
JanaPysanky on Etsy
ArtCraftAV on Etsy
StoreOfEmbroidery on Etsy
EggstrArt on Etsy
UkrainianEasterEggs on Etsy
Notkom on Etsy

And if you’re feeling ambitious, Lorrie Popow has some good step-by-step tutorials in her YouTube channel.

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

11 thoughts on “The Incredible (Inedible) Egg

Leave a comment

  1. ostendnomadography
    April 1, 2018 at 5:02 am

    so beautiful! Have a nice Easter greets stef

    Reply
  2. roberta m
    April 1, 2018 at 5:34 am

    Can you imagine a basket of these beauties? Incredible! Happy Easter!

    Reply

  3. Pingback: Eastermass 🐣 pretty inedible eggs – Wonderwall

  4. Anthony
    April 1, 2018 at 8:01 am

    Happy Easter…and don’t land on any of these beauties during the hunt.

    Reply
  5. bcparkison
    April 1, 2018 at 9:03 am

    I can’t even imagine the time it takes to do this properly. Beautiful. Carved eggs too.

    Reply
  6. Ellie P.
    April 1, 2018 at 2:49 pm

    All of them make me gasp – especially the big pic with flowers – red & blue, and daisies. OMG, so gorgeous!

    Reply
  7. K.M. Sutton
    April 1, 2018 at 6:31 pm

    While we had the vinegar and dye method, my Mom and here relatives, being Eastern European use to do these, and they are stunning! I have always wanted to try it. Happy Easter! ❤

    Reply
  8. Laura (PA Pict)
    April 1, 2018 at 6:36 pm

    Wow! The precision is just mind-boggling. I can’t even begin to imagine how to work with such dexterity in such a curved and fragile surface. My aunt used to do beadwork on blown eggs. I never had the patience required.

    Reply

