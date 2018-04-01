The Incredible (Inedible) Egg

I was looking for something to post on Easter, and I came across the Ukranian art of Pysanky (A.K.A. Pysanka). Typically done on wooden or blown-out eggs, the art form uses a wax-resist technique, similar to that used to create batik patterns. The name Pysanky comes from the Ukranian word for write, because the traditional folk designs are written on the eggs with beeswax rather than painted on.
I really enjoyed these designs, and I hope you do, too. Have a happy Easter!
And if you’re feeling ambitious, Lorrie Popow has some good step-by-step tutorials in her YouTube channel.
April 1, 2018 at 5:02 am
so beautiful! Have a nice Easter greets stef
April 1, 2018 at 8:27 am
Thank you, Stef. You, too!
April 1, 2018 at 5:34 am
Can you imagine a basket of these beauties? Incredible! Happy Easter!
April 1, 2018 at 8:28 am
They really are fascinating. Happy Easter!
April 1, 2018 at 8:01 am
Happy Easter…and don’t land on any of these beauties during the hunt.
April 1, 2018 at 8:29 am
That would leave a mark for sure!
April 1, 2018 at 9:03 am
I can’t even imagine the time it takes to do this properly. Beautiful. Carved eggs too.
April 1, 2018 at 2:49 pm
All of them make me gasp – especially the big pic with flowers – red & blue, and daisies. OMG, so gorgeous!
April 1, 2018 at 6:31 pm
While we had the vinegar and dye method, my Mom and here relatives, being Eastern European use to do these, and they are stunning! I have always wanted to try it. Happy Easter! ❤
April 1, 2018 at 6:36 pm
Wow! The precision is just mind-boggling. I can’t even begin to imagine how to work with such dexterity in such a curved and fragile surface. My aunt used to do beadwork on blown eggs. I never had the patience required.
