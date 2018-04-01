The Incredible (Inedible) Egg

I was looking for something to post on Easter, and I came across the Ukranian art of Pysanky (A.K.A. Pysanka). Typically done on wooden or blown-out eggs, the art form uses a wax-resist technique, similar to that used to create batik patterns. The name Pysanky comes from the Ukranian word for write, because the traditional folk designs are written on the eggs with beeswax rather than painted on.

I really enjoyed these designs, and I hope you do, too. Have a happy Easter!

Unknown Lorrie Popow PysankyBySoJeo on Etsy JanaPysanky on Etsy ArtCraftAV on Etsy StoreOfEmbroidery on Etsy EggstrArt on Etsy UkrainianEasterEggs on Etsy Notkom on Etsy

And if you’re feeling ambitious, Lorrie Popow has some good step-by-step tutorials in her YouTube channel.