SVA graduate Adria Mercuri really knows her way around a mechanical pencil. Her portraits (“likenesses”), her animals, and her botanicals are all stunning and modern and wonderfully realistic. The linework in her sketches is mind-boggling, and she’s got a particular talent for eyes (and eye brows!). When asked to describe her style, Mercuri said it’s composed of “…delicate and sometimes nervous lines. Soft but with some brambles.” I absolutely love that description. So perfectly self aware!
The ingenious Mercuri has also branched out into body art and now offers customized one-of-a-kind tattoos.
You can follow Adria Mercuri on her website and on Instagram. You can also book her for a tattoo through Tenderfoot Studio in Brooklyn, NY.
August 24, 2019 at 9:19 am
Such beautiful work, but the dandelion life cycle. I want that on my body.
August 24, 2019 at 10:07 am
What a great idea!
August 24, 2019 at 12:46 pm
Beautiful work. The portraits remind me a lot of the art of Egon Schiele.
August 24, 2019 at 11:17 pm
How interesting. You’re right of course!
