Nervous Lines

SVA graduate Adria Mercuri really knows her way around a mechanical pencil. Her portraits (“likenesses”), her animals, and her botanicals are all stunning and modern and wonderfully realistic. The linework in her sketches is mind-boggling, and she’s got a particular talent for eyes (and eye brows!). When asked to describe her style, Mercuri said it’s composed of “…delicate and sometimes nervous lines. Soft but with some brambles.” I absolutely love that description. So perfectly self aware!

The ingenious Mercuri has also branched out into body art and now offers customized one-of-a-kind tattoos.

You can follow Adria Mercuri on her website and on Instagram. You can also book her for a tattoo through Tenderfoot Studio in Brooklyn, NY.

🐾

moon moth

  1. loisajay
    August 24, 2019 at 9:19 am

    Such beautiful work, but the dandelion life cycle. I want that on my body.

  2. Laura (PA Pict)
    August 24, 2019 at 12:46 pm

    Beautiful work. The portraits remind me a lot of the art of Egon Schiele.

