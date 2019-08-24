Adria Mercuri

SVA graduate Adria Mercuri really knows her way around a mechanical pencil. Her portraits (“likenesses”), her animals, and her botanicals are all stunning and modern and wonderfully realistic. The linework in her sketches is mind-boggling, and she’s got a particular talent for eyes (and eye brows!). When asked to describe her style, Mercuri said it’s composed of “…delicate and sometimes nervous lines. Soft but with some brambles.” I absolutely love that description. So perfectly self aware!

The ingenious Mercuri has also branched out into body art and now offers customized one-of-a-kind tattoos.

You can follow Adria Mercuri on her website and on Instagram. You can also book her for a tattoo through Tenderfoot Studio in Brooklyn, NY.