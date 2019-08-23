My OBT

Ellen and Gladys

by

When I was writing this morning’s post about EllenTube, the video below came to mind, but I thought for sure I’d shared it with you years ago. Turns out that only happened in my head.

This is honestly one of the funniest things I’ve ever seen, and I think it’s a great illustration of Ellen Degeneres’s universal likability. When Ellen cracks up, it just destroys me. Without further ado, I give you Ellen and Gladys from 2010. (Note: If you have a few minutes, let the next two videos play as well. Gladys is a pip!)

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

One thought on “Ellen and Gladys

  1. bcparkison
    August 23, 2019 at 3:54 pm

    There are truly funny people in this word.

What do you think?

