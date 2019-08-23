It’s been a challenging week, and today, I’m really feeling it. Therefore, I’d like to bring to you the cute, funny videos posted on Ellen DeGeneres’s video website, EllenTube. In 2014, Ellen launched the site as a safe space where people can watch videos without having to deal with offensive, mean-spirited, or distressing material. People are able to upload their videos to the site, then they are carefully checked for anything that might be upsetting or controversial before posting them. It’s basically America’s Funniest Videos without as many wiffle balls to the crotch.
Personally, I like a little edge to my binge watching, but I’m also not watching with small children. And anyway, I confess I spent a couple of very happy hours being entertained by the videos on her site. Like the early days of the internet, it’s mostly cats, dogs, and babies.
You can view the videos on Ellen’s website and also on her free EllenTube app. Enjoy!
August 23, 2019 at 7:30 am
My sides are going to be hurting all day after laughing so hard watching the Bull Dog. All of them are great. Hal
August 23, 2019 at 7:44 am
So glad it brightened your day!
August 23, 2019 at 10:02 am
I absolutely love Ellen and her ideas are just so precious. She sure knows how to make us laugh and always have a smile on our faces!
Thank you for sharing!
The videos are realllllly funny! xx
August 23, 2019 at 11:26 am
I love her, too. There’s something so pure about her appreciation of things. I can’t watch her laugh without laughing, too.
