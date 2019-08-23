It’s been a challenging week, and today, I’m really feeling it. Therefore, I’d like to bring to you the cute, funny videos posted on Ellen DeGeneres’s video website, EllenTube. In 2014, Ellen launched the site as a safe space where people can watch videos without having to deal with offensive, mean-spirited, or distressing material. People are able to upload their videos to the site, then they are carefully checked for anything that might be upsetting or controversial before posting them. It’s basically America’s Funniest Videos without as many wiffle balls to the crotch.

Personally, I like a little edge to my binge watching, but I’m also not watching with small children. And anyway, I confess I spent a couple of very happy hours being entertained by the videos on her site. Like the early days of the internet, it’s mostly cats, dogs, and babies.

You can view the videos on Ellen’s website and also on her free EllenTube app. Enjoy!