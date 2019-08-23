My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

EllenTube

by 5 Comments

It’s been a challenging week, and today, I’m really feeling it. Therefore, I’d like to bring to you the cute, funny videos posted on Ellen DeGeneres’s video website, EllenTube. In 2014, Ellen launched the site as a safe space where people can watch videos without having to deal with offensive, mean-spirited, or distressing material. People are able to upload their videos to the site, then they are carefully checked for anything that might be upsetting or controversial before posting them. It’s basically America’s Funniest Videos without as many wiffle balls to the crotch.

Personally, I like a little edge to my binge watching, but I’m also not watching with small children. And anyway, I confess I spent a couple of very happy hours being entertained by the videos on her site. Like the early days of the internet, it’s mostly cats, dogs, and babies.

You can view the videos on Ellen’s website and also on her free EllenTube app. Enjoy!

View this post on Instagram

If this is a hot new spa treatment, count us in!

A post shared by ellentube (@ellentube) on

View this post on Instagram

We have all been there.

A post shared by ellentube (@ellentube) on

View this post on Instagram

This is definitely alarming.

A post shared by ellentube (@ellentube) on

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

5 thoughts on “EllenTube

Leave a comment

  1. janhaltn
    August 23, 2019 at 7:30 am

    My sides are going to be hurting all day after laughing so hard watching the Bull Dog. All of them are great. Hal

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  2. itsmesaraa
    August 23, 2019 at 10:02 am

    I absolutely love Ellen and her ideas are just so precious. She sure knows how to make us laugh and always have a smile on our faces!

    Thank you for sharing!
    The videos are realllllly funny! xx

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

  3. Pingback: Ellen and Gladys | My OBT

What do you think?

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.