My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

Etsomnia™ 235: Anatomy Class

by

These testicles (named Mick and Keith) can be purchased from the hilarious OrganBank, whose shop contains many wonderful and surprising things.

Etsom·ni·a (/etˈsämnēə/), noun, 1. a sleep disorder caused by obsessive Etsy browsing. 2. The surprising arrival of weird handmade merchandise ordered when one is only half conscious. (True story.) 3. An excuse for me to be an obnoxious, snarky New Yorker once per week.

It is a regular occurrence that odd body parts turn up in my Etsomnia™ searches, with items ranging from odd-but-amusing to downright repulsive. So I thought today, we’d take a look at disembodied parts* for sale on Etsy.
*Or representations thereof.

Thumb drive. Get it?
Think of Etsy for all your decorative eyeball needs.
Uterus earrings, for the woman who has everything (but a uterus).
I’m not sure what occasion would call for a pinata in the shape of lungs, but they certainly are festive! By PinatasUSA
These lots of dismembered Barbie parts turn up a lot, and they always creep me out. Feels like a serial killer starter kit.
Maybe it’s just me, but I doubt liver cookies are going to catch on.
It’s nice when you can tell a person’s level of crazy just by looking at their jewelry.
Very funny rhinoplasty get-well-soon gift by IslandGirlGourmet
According to the description, this brain vase will “brighten any decor.” I shudder to think of what the rest of her decor looks like.
I know a number people who would love this thing. I suspect that says something about me.
What would cause a person to make felted intestines?
As disembodied parts go, I think these Victorian hand earrings are pretty wonderful!
By ZephyrinesDream
“9 people have this in their carts right now.” Yike.
“Punk headband.” I was a punk. I don’t remember severed finger headbands being a thing.
This would be a fun thing to have in your purse when you know you’re going to have to submit to a bag check (and you’re not in a hurry to get where you’re going).

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

6 thoughts on “Etsomnia™ 235: Anatomy Class

Leave a comment

  1. bcparkison
    August 22, 2019 at 6:51 am

    I’m sorry ,but I do wonder about people.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  2. janhaltn
    August 22, 2019 at 7:31 am

    After 30 minutes, I still don’t know what to say about most of them. Hal

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  3. Laura (PA Pict)
    August 22, 2019 at 12:11 pm

    What. The. [Insert all the swear words]?

    I’ve got a pretty dark sense of humour and have some macabre interests but most of this stuff is just grotesque. The Barbies probably chilled me the most but the tooth jewellery made me want to spew the most. I do, however, have a friend who’d love the uterus earrings.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

