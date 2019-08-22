Etsomnia™ 235: Anatomy Class

These testicles (named Mick and Keith) can be purchased from the hilarious OrganBank, whose shop contains many wonderful and surprising things.

Etsom·ni·a (/etˈsämnēə/), noun, 1. a sleep disorder caused by obsessive Etsy browsing. 2. The surprising arrival of weird handmade merchandise ordered when one is only half conscious. (True story.) 3. An excuse for me to be an obnoxious, snarky New Yorker once per week.

It is a regular occurrence that odd body parts turn up in my Etsomnia™ searches, with items ranging from odd-but-amusing to downright repulsive. So I thought today, we’d take a look at disembodied parts* for sale on Etsy.

*Or representations thereof.

Thumb drive. Get it?

Think of Etsy for all your decorative eyeball needs.

Uterus earrings, for the woman who has everything (but a uterus).

I’m not sure what occasion would call for a pinata in the shape of lungs, but they certainly are festive! By PinatasUSA

These lots of dismembered Barbie parts turn up a lot, and they always creep me out. Feels like a serial killer starter kit.

Maybe it’s just me, but I doubt liver cookies are going to catch on.

It’s nice when you can tell a person’s level of crazy just by looking at their jewelry.

Very funny rhinoplasty get-well-soon gift by IslandGirlGourmet

According to the description, this brain vase will “brighten any decor.” I shudder to think of what the rest of her decor looks like.

I know a number people who would love this thing. I suspect that says something about me.

What would cause a person to make felted intestines?

As disembodied parts go, I think these Victorian hand earrings are pretty wonderful!

By ZephyrinesDream

“9 people have this in their carts right now.” Yike.

“Punk headband.” I was a punk. I don’t remember severed finger headbands being a thing.

This would be a fun thing to have in your purse when you know you’re going to have to submit to a bag check (and you’re not in a hurry to get where you’re going).