Etsomnia™ 235: Anatomy Class

Etsom·ni·a (/etˈsämnēə/), noun, 1. a sleep disorder caused by obsessive Etsy browsing. 2. The surprising arrival of weird handmade merchandise ordered when one is only half conscious. (True story.) 3. An excuse for me to be an obnoxious, snarky New Yorker once per week.
It is a regular occurrence that odd body parts turn up in my Etsomnia™ searches, with items ranging from odd-but-amusing to downright repulsive. So I thought today, we’d take a look at disembodied parts* for sale on Etsy. *Or representations thereof.
For more Etsy fun, check out all my weekly Etsomnia™ posts!
August 22, 2019 at 6:51 am
I’m sorry ,but I do wonder about people.
LikeLiked by 1 person
August 22, 2019 at 7:07 am
LOL. Same.
LikeLiked by 1 person
August 22, 2019 at 7:31 am
After 30 minutes, I still don’t know what to say about most of them. Hal
LikeLiked by 1 person
August 22, 2019 at 2:41 pm
Don’t overthink it. People are very strange.
LikeLike
August 22, 2019 at 12:11 pm
What. The. [Insert all the swear words]?
I’ve got a pretty dark sense of humour and have some macabre interests but most of this stuff is just grotesque. The Barbies probably chilled me the most but the tooth jewellery made me want to spew the most. I do, however, have a friend who’d love the uterus earrings.
LikeLiked by 1 person
August 22, 2019 at 2:41 pm
Don’t we all have that friend? LOL
LikeLiked by 1 person