Pop (Art) of Color

Pittsburgh-based metalsmith Allison Hilton Jones crafts hyper-modern, innovative jewelry that beautifully echoes the pop art style of the sixties. Her materials, mainly silver, concrete, and felt, are a fascinating study in contrasts, and the finished pieces are neither too hard nor too soft.

“The word I use most often to describe my work is graphic. The simplicity of clean shapes combine to create small sculptures that you happen to be able to wear. I read once that texture and color are a pair like salt and pepper – they add spice. Concrete and felt are my spice, giving each piece a unique combination of sleek shape and form with an organic, tactile quality. The finished product has substance and boldness, much like the envisioned wearer.”

I am fascinated by Jones’s combinations of shapes and textures. They let her pieces be both memorable and very, very wearable. I’ve sent her an inquiry about the Elizabeth Earrings (first photo below), so I am hopeful that soon, they’ll be mine!

You can check out this artist’s amazing work on her website, on Facebook, and on Instagram.

All images by Allison Hilton Jones.