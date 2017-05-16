Pop (Art) of Color

Pittsburgh-based metalsmith Allison Hilton Jones crafts hyper-modern, innovative jewelry that beautifully echoes the pop art style of the sixties. Her materials, mainly silver, concrete, and felt, are a fascinating study in contrasts, and the finished pieces are neither too hard nor too soft.
“The word I use most often to describe my work is graphic. The simplicity of clean shapes combine to create small sculptures that you happen to be able to wear. I read once that texture and color are a pair like salt and pepper – they add spice. Concrete and felt are my spice, giving each piece a unique combination of sleek shape and form with an organic, tactile quality. The finished product has substance and boldness, much like the envisioned wearer.”
I am fascinated by Jones’s combinations of shapes and textures. They let her pieces be both memorable and very, very wearable. I’ve sent her an inquiry about the Elizabeth Earrings (first photo below), so I am hopeful that soon, they’ll be mine!
You can check out this artist’s amazing work on her website, on Facebook, and on Instagram.
All images by Allison Hilton Jones.
May 16, 2017 at 7:15 am
Great pieces. I love the inclusion of that fuzzy material. It shouldn’t work but it really does. The forms of these pieces make me think of viruses viewed under a microscope.
May 16, 2017 at 8:52 am
Hahahahaha! That’s fantastic, and now I can’t unsee them.
May 16, 2017 at 8:35 am
hahaha! Laura, you make me laugh! Viruses were not the first thing that came to mind.
May 16, 2017 at 8:53 am
Nor for me. Maybe they’re antibiotic molecules come to do battle with the viruses…
May 16, 2017 at 9:30 am
It’s interesting to me that I like the ones without the felt much better then the ones with. The first one without felt (allison8) really speaks to me.
May 16, 2017 at 11:21 am
Interesting! I didn’t include most of them because I didn’t find them as striking and iconic, but I can see why you like them.
