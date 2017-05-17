Russian (Window) Dressing

Years ago, I posted about some of the beautiful doors I’d found on the internet. Today, we’re instead checking out windows, in particular Russian hand-carved window frames, known as nalichniki. These glorious windows are photographed by Ivan Khafizov, who has traveled to more than 140 small Russian villages to seek out his subjects.

“This project is very vast, also it has the ultimate goal: to assemble a collection of window frames from all regions of Russia (and neighboring countries, as there are also at least in Belarus and Kazakhstan) and classify it. Perhaps – as the result will be so called atlas determinant of origin, homeland of carved window frames.”

This guy is really serious about windows! You can check out the rest of Khafizov’s window frame photos on his website and Instagram.

All photos property of Ivan Khafizov.