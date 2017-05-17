Russian (Window) Dressing

Years ago, I posted about some of the beautiful doors I’d found on the internet. Today, we’re instead checking out windows, in particular Russian hand-carved window frames, known as nalichniki. These glorious windows are photographed by Ivan Khafizov, who has traveled to more than 140 small Russian villages to seek out his subjects.
“This project is very vast, also it has the ultimate goal: to assemble a collection of window frames from all regions of Russia (and neighboring countries, as there are also at least in Belarus and Kazakhstan) and classify it. Perhaps – as the result will be so called atlas determinant of origin, homeland of carved window frames.”
This guy is really serious about windows! You can check out the rest of Khafizov’s window frame photos on his website and Instagram.
All photos property of Ivan Khafizov.
May 17, 2017 at 6:29 am
Something else that has to be painted.
May 17, 2017 at 6:41 am
Spoken like a true homeowner!
May 17, 2017 at 7:01 am
LOL You know it!
May 17, 2017 at 7:11 am
They are a bit too fancy for my personal taste but I can still appreciate the artistry in them. It’s interesting to me how solid, mundane and plain soviet era architecture seemed to be (from my scant knowledge) and now I’m wondering if it was a reaction against this decorative style.
May 17, 2017 at 7:23 am
I always thought it was a political statement. But yes, it’s likely in response to all this excess.
May 17, 2017 at 7:25 am
I assumed it was a statement against frivolity but didn’t know it was a reaction against something specific, which I now assume it was. While I’m not a fan of soviet era architecture, I do quite like the art from that period, especially the sculpture.
