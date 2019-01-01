The Post-It Show

Giant Robot

Happy New Year! I hope everyone had a happy, silly, satisfying New Year’s Eve, and I wish you a 2019 full of beautiful things!

I thought today was a good time to bring you something fun and unexpected and remarkable. Today we’re getting a look at the 14th Annual Post-It Art Show. I can’t believe I’ve missed 13 of these! Hosted by L.A. gallery Giant Robot, the show invites emerging and established artists to submit an original piece of art on a 3×3″ Post-It Note. This year’s artists include familiar names like Simpsons creator Matt Groening alongside newer artists including Audrey Kawasaki, Hayley Powers Thornton-Kennedy, and Yoskay Yamamoto. The Post-Its can be treated however the artist likes; so some are simple, bearing drawings or painting, but others are manipulated, supplemented, torn, pierced, or cut. And all sell for just $25, no matter who created them.

“I think Post-its are great since they’re ubiquitous items that people doodle on and at the same time provides a great medium that confines but at the same time challenges.” – Eric Nakamura, owner of Giant Robot

You can view all the amazing Post-It artworks on Instagram, and you can check out the Giant Robot Gallery on their website.

All images property of Giant Robot.

Anthony Zinonos

Alexandra Dillon

@apbozalis

Matt Groening

Audrey Kawasaki

Jenna Gibson

Huntz

Yoskay Yamamoto