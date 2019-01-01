My dear lovelies,

It’s midnight here in New York, the ball has just dropped, and I want to once again give thanks. Thank you for all the support and joy and comments and likes and wonderful companionship you’ve all given me this year. You made 2018 a good one, and I look forward to sharing with you all the wonders I find in the coming year. Whether you’re a daily commenter or just someone who reads when you can, I raise my glass to you. I wish us all a happy, healthy, successful, peaceful, fun-filled 2019, full of beautiful things like art and nature and dance and hope and music and bees and good laughs and lots of (good) surprises!

And now, for my favorite New Year’s song. Take it away, Regina Spektor!

My dear acquaintance, it’s so good to know you

For strength of your hand

That is loving and giving

And a happy new year

With love overflowing

With joy in our hearts

For the blessed new year Raise your glass and we’ll have a cheer

For us all who are gathered here

And a happy new year to all that is living

To all that is gentle, kind, and forgiving

Raise your glass and we’ll have a cheer

My dear acquaintance, a happy new year All of those who are hither and yonder

With love in our hearts

We grow fonder and fonder

Hail to those who we hold so dear

And hail to those who are gathered here And a happy new year to all that is living

To all that is gentle, young, and forgiving

Raise your glass and we’ll have a cheer

My dear acquaintance, a happy new year

Happy new year!