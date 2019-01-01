My dear lovelies,
It’s midnight here in New York, the ball has just dropped, and I want to once again give thanks. Thank you for all the support and joy and comments and likes and wonderful companionship you’ve all given me this year. You made 2018 a good one, and I look forward to sharing with you all the wonders I find in the coming year. Whether you’re a daily commenter or just someone who reads when you can, I raise my glass to you. I wish us all a happy, healthy, successful, peaceful, fun-filled 2019, full of beautiful things like art and nature and dance and hope and music and bees and good laughs and lots of (good) surprises!
And now, for my favorite New Year’s song. Take it away, Regina Spektor!
My dear acquaintance, it’s so good to know you
For strength of your hand
That is loving and giving
And a happy new year
With love overflowing
With joy in our hearts
For the blessed new year
Raise your glass and we’ll have a cheer
For us all who are gathered here
And a happy new year to all that is living
To all that is gentle, kind, and forgiving
Raise your glass and we’ll have a cheer
My dear acquaintance, a happy new year
All of those who are hither and yonder
With love in our hearts
We grow fonder and fonder
Hail to those who we hold so dear
And hail to those who are gathered here
And a happy new year to all that is living
To all that is gentle, young, and forgiving
Raise your glass and we’ll have a cheer
My dear acquaintance, a happy new year
Happy new year!
January 1, 2019 at 12:07 am
Happy New Year to you too Donna! Thanks for making my mornings extra special.
January 1, 2019 at 12:08 am
Happy New Year to you both! ❤️
January 1, 2019 at 3:06 am
Happy new year, hon! ❤️
