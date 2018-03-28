For the Oceans

“By 2050, there will be more plastic than fish in the world’s oceans. We’re on a mission to stop this.”

Started by two young surfers who became alarmed at the quantity of garbage they were encountering in the ocean, 4Ocean is an organization formed to remove trash from our planet’s oceans and to increase awareness of the impact that plastics have on our world. To date, the organization has removed more than 360,000 pounds of trash from the oceans. Their volunteers also work to remove glass and plastic waste from shorelines, preventing them from reaching the water.

And they’ve hit on a great way to raise money and consciousness. For a donation of $20, 4Ocean will send you a very appealing unisex bracelet made from 100% recycled glass and plastic bottles. Each bracelet purchased funds the removal of 1 pound of trash from oceans around the globe. In addition to their signature blue bracelet, they also offer limited edition colors each month – pink for breast cancer month (with 10% of profits going to breast cancer research), grey for shark conservation, coral for coral reefs, etc. These bracelets are going to the top of my gift list. Who doesn’t love the ocean?

Instagram, Twitter, To learn more about 4Ocean and get your bracelet (I’m getting the 2-pound pack), go to their website or visit them on Facebook Pinterest , and YouTube . And you can go to their volunteer page to check out other ways you can help.