Etsomnia™ 176: Portraits

Et·som·ni·a (/etˈsämnēə/), noun, 1. a sleep disorder caused by obsessive Etsy browsing. 2. The surprising arrival of weird handmade merchandise ordered when one is only half conscious. (True story.) 3. An excuse for me to be an obnoxious, snarky New Yorker once per week.

I am planning to commission a portrait from a photo, and Etsy has offered me a wide range of options. When I started looking, I realized that the vast majority were pretty good, with a few really spectacular stand outs, and a disappointingly small number of weird, uncomfortable, bizarre, WTF offerings. I was hoping to find more tragedies, but I instead found quite a few I really loved. You can get amazing portraits made in paint and pencil, in paper, clay, plaster, and wood, and even in felt. (That’s right, I admit it. I was moved by some of the felt portraits.)

I suspect that getting a good portrait is not just down to picking the right artist. You also need to select the right photo.

