Your Number One Fan

Summer in New York is HOT. Yes, I know, there are many places steamier than here, but in Manhattan, everyone is so damned close all the time, it feels extra sticky. For a few years now (draw your own conclusions), I have been in the habit of unapologetically whipping out my hand fan and flapping away when the need arises. Not only do the fans make me feel cooler, they also come in handy as a weapon to swat away anyone who gets too close. (I’m kidding. I’m a New Yorker. I stab those people with my hair stick.)

And while I enjoy the afore-mentioned benefits the fans afford me, I also enjoy shopping for them. I typically stick to relatively plain fan designs because they go with more outfits, but sometimes, when I have a special summer occasion, I go a little crazy and try to find something with some real style. Of course, I always start with Etsy (because I’m me), but when I found seller NumberOneHandfan, I got way more style than I was expecting!

These gorgeous creations are decorated by London-born artist Sand Laurenson. And while her more traditional art forms – sculptures, drawings, and paintings – get plenty of critical acclaim and attention, it’s her painted fans with which I’m obsessed.

You can see and purchase Laurenson’s fans on her hand fan website and on Etsy. You can also check out her other works on her artist website.

All images property of Sand Laurenson/NumberOneHandfan.

Now, here’s a video of me on my way to work, fanning myself on the subway.