Your Number One Fan

Summer in New York is HOT. Yes, I know, there are many places steamier than here, but in Manhattan, everyone is so damned close all the time, it feels extra sticky. For a few years now (draw your own conclusions), I have been in the habit of unapologetically whipping out my hand fan and flapping away when the need arises. Not only do the fans make me feel cooler, they also come in handy as a weapon to swat away anyone who gets too close. (I’m kidding. I’m a New Yorker. I stab those people with my hair stick.)

And while I enjoy the afore-mentioned benefits the fans afford me, I also enjoy shopping for them. I typically stick to relatively plain fan designs because they go with more outfits, but sometimes, when I have a special summer occasion, I go a little crazy and try to find something with some real style. Of course, I always start with Etsy (because I’m me), but when I found seller NumberOneHandfan, I got way more style than I was expecting!

These gorgeous creations are decorated by London-born artist Sand Laurenson. And while her more traditional art forms – sculptures, drawings, and paintings – get plenty of critical acclaim and attention, it’s her painted fans with which I’m obsessed.

You can see and purchase Laurenson’s fans on her hand fan website and on Etsy. You can also check out her other works on her artist website.

All images property of Sand Laurenson/NumberOneHandfan.

Now, here’s a video of me on my way to work, fanning myself on the subway.

 

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

11 thoughts on “Your Number One Fan

Leave a comment

  1. bcparkison
    July 7, 2018 at 7:57 am

    Don’t think I’ve ever thought of buying a fan,except electric. They are beautiful. No…I don’t care for Madonna.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  2. Laura (PA Pict)
    July 7, 2018 at 7:59 am

    I’ve never thought of owning a fan. My Gran owned a few so there’s no reason for me to not have considered it. These are very pretty fans. I’m sure they make one look elegant even when sweating bullets.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  3. Sand Laurenson
    July 7, 2018 at 11:13 am

    Hey!

    It’s Sand here, the woman behind the fans at No.1 just wanting to say thank you for the shout out! 💎👍
    Fantastic, nostalgic video of Diva!

    Find me on Etsy or at http://www.no1fans.com

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  4. K.M. Sutton
    July 7, 2018 at 11:28 am

    I enjoyed this so much! And these are gorgeous!💗

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  5. janhaltn
    July 7, 2018 at 12:15 pm

    Everyone of them is gorgeous. I don’t like everything an artist does but I sure like a lot of Mondona, Cher and Beethoven – Hal

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  6. Diane
    July 7, 2018 at 3:07 pm

    These are absolutely gorgeous!!!! Thank you!

    Like

    Reply

