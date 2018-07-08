19th Century Winners

I always enjoy photography competitions, but while today’s subject is no exception to that rule, it is pretty unusual in another way. This is the first Wet Plate Photography Competition, held by Modern Collodion.
Wet plate photography is a photography technique popular in the 19th century. The method produced a negative images on glass, and it’s seen something of a renaissance in the past few years. After the prevalence of instantly-available digital photos, photographers are finding the slower collodion process to be both a relief and an inspiration.
“The collodion technique has slowed down my life routine and I have started to perceive my surrounding with different eyes. Everything slows down as I really have to think what and when I take the picture.”
You can see all the contest winners and read more about the vintage photo process on Modern Collodion’s website, and you can follow them on Facebook and Instagram.
July 8, 2018 at 6:39 am
The process is interesting; so different than what seems to be popular today. Although not a photographer myself, I certainly can appreciate the mind set this technique requires.
July 8, 2018 at 9:21 am
And the patience! I think that while the process was just what was necessary all those years ago to capture an image, it has become more of a ritual for these artists.
July 8, 2018 at 6:46 am
Love these! Though the fact that “Aristolochia Pods” won the grand prize, while “The Jungle Book” got only an honorable mention seems wrong… “Competitive art” is always so difficult for me, because art is so subjective. So much in the eye – and heart – of the beholder. But how do we get good art the attention it deserves without some kind of competition? My conundrum for today… 😉
July 8, 2018 at 9:24 am
A good conundrum, to be sure! I have a few readers who are at times quite critical of the art I share, but while it would be easy to get defensive, I try to instead welcome the discourse. Here’s my conundrum. If art is universally beloved, is it missing something? Is it, in fact, a failure? XO
July 8, 2018 at 10:43 am
Yes!! Totally agree! That’s kinda my point – the idea of comparing and competing in any art feels wrong, because the “quality” of art is so difficult to quantify. Particularly when everyone competing has a high level of skill, like in this case. After the skill, it’s just a subjective preference of the particular judge(s). What moved that judge just wasn’t the same thing that moved me. But at the same time, I love seeing any artist recognized for their talents, and that usually involves a competitive process of some kind. So…. conundrum. 😉 😘
July 8, 2018 at 7:52 am
New to me. Of course all I can do is point and click. May have to look into this further. thanks.
July 8, 2018 at 9:26 am
It’s an interesting method, but I think I’ll continue to point and shoot, and leave the complicated processes to the experts!
July 8, 2018 at 11:03 am
These were exceptional.
July 8, 2018 at 11:38 am
They really are! Had a dream about you last night. We were at an art show, and there were things we wanted to buy, but the prices were all in another currency, and we couldn’t figure out how to convert them. Frustrating, but we did have fun.
July 8, 2018 at 3:49 pm
These images are stunningly beautiful. I love photography and the history of photography (in part because my great-great-grandfather was a studio photographer from the 1870s onwards) so I am very drawn to these images. I love the richness of the blacks, the way the focus/softness creates a dream-like, ethereal feel, and the idea of using a traditional method in a contemporary way.
