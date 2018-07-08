My OBT

19th Century Winners

‘Naomi on White’ by Ed Gately. Finalist, Portrait: Studio.

I always enjoy photography competitions, but while today’s subject is no exception to that rule, it is pretty unusual in another way. This is the first Wet Plate Photography Competition, held by Modern Collodion.

Wet plate photography is a photography technique popular in the 19th century. The method produced a negative images on glass, and it’s seen something of a renaissance in the past few years. After the prevalence of instantly-available digital photos, photographers are finding the slower collodion process to be both a relief and an inspiration.

 “The collodion technique has slowed down my life routine and I have started to perceive my surrounding with different eyes.  Everything slows down as I really have to think what and when I take the picture.”

You can see all the contest winners and read more about the vintage photo process on Modern Collodion’s website, and you can follow them on Facebook and Instagram.

‘Beetle’ by Gary Geboy. Finalist, Still Life.

Untitled by Allan Barnes. Runner-up, Portrait: Studio.

‘Aristolochia Pods’ by Paul Barden. Grand prize winner.

Wisdom & Wit by Sara Mulvey. Honorable Mention.

‘Empire State At Twilight’ by Kevin Koepke. Finalist, Landscape/Architecture.

The Jungle Book by Dennis Ziliot. Honorable Mention

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

10 thoughts on “19th Century Winners

  1. roberta m
    July 8, 2018 at 6:39 am

    The process is interesting; so different than what seems to be popular today. Although not a photographer myself, I certainly can appreciate the mind set this technique requires.

  2. Lisa DeCaro
    July 8, 2018 at 6:46 am

    Love these! Though the fact that “Aristolochia Pods” won the grand prize, while “The Jungle Book” got only an honorable mention seems wrong… “Competitive art” is always so difficult for me, because art is so subjective. So much in the eye – and heart – of the beholder. But how do we get good art the attention it deserves without some kind of competition? My conundrum for today… 😉

    • Donna from MyOBT
      July 8, 2018 at 9:24 am

      A good conundrum, to be sure! I have a few readers who are at times quite critical of the art I share, but while it would be easy to get defensive, I try to instead welcome the discourse. Here’s my conundrum. If art is universally beloved, is it missing something? Is it, in fact, a failure? XO

      • Lisa DeCaro
        July 8, 2018 at 10:43 am

        Yes!! Totally agree! That’s kinda my point – the idea of comparing and competing in any art feels wrong, because the “quality” of art is so difficult to quantify. Particularly when everyone competing has a high level of skill, like in this case. After the skill, it’s just a subjective preference of the particular judge(s). What moved that judge just wasn’t the same thing that moved me. But at the same time, I love seeing any artist recognized for their talents, and that usually involves a competitive process of some kind. So…. conundrum. 😉 😘

  3. bcparkison
    July 8, 2018 at 7:52 am

    New to me. Of course all I can do is point and click. May have to look into this further. thanks.

  4. donnagb
    July 8, 2018 at 11:03 am

    These were exceptional.

    • Donna from MyOBT
      July 8, 2018 at 11:38 am

      They really are! Had a dream about you last night. We were at an art show, and there were things we wanted to buy, but the prices were all in another currency, and we couldn’t figure out how to convert them. Frustrating, but we did have fun.

  5. Laura (PA Pict)
    July 8, 2018 at 3:49 pm

    These images are stunningly beautiful. I love photography and the history of photography (in part because my great-great-grandfather was a studio photographer from the 1870s onwards) so I am very drawn to these images. I love the richness of the blacks, the way the focus/softness creates a dream-like, ethereal feel, and the idea of using a traditional method in a contemporary way.

