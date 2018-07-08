19th Century Winners

I always enjoy photography competitions, but while today’s subject is no exception to that rule, it is pretty unusual in another way. This is the first Wet Plate Photography Competition, held by Modern Collodion.

Wet plate photography is a photography technique popular in the 19th century. The method produced a negative images on glass, and it’s seen something of a renaissance in the past few years. After the prevalence of instantly-available digital photos, photographers are finding the slower collodion process to be both a relief and an inspiration.

“The collodion technique has slowed down my life routine and I have started to perceive my surrounding with different eyes. Everything slows down as I really have to think what and when I take the picture.”

You can see all the contest winners and read more about the vintage photo process on Modern Collodion’s website, and you can follow them on Facebook and Instagram.