Verily, the medical research organization formerly known as Google Life Sciences, has created many innovative products over the last few years to make people’s lives easier, but perhaps their most significant innovation is the beautifully simple robotic Liftware spoons. They come in two variations:

Steady: a spoon which reduces shaking for sufferers of Parkinsons and other conditions which cause hand tremors

Level: a spoon which self levels to help people who have limited arm or hand movement

The purpose of both implements is to increase the self-sufficiency of people with health issues that could complicate the process of feeding oneself, something I know I take for granted. Both of these products work to counteract any unexpected or uncontrolled movements in a really fascinating way. Watch this.

The starter kit for each costs just under $200, which is pretty reasonable considering the quality of life it’s restoring. Please pass this wonderful invention on to anyone you know who might benefit from the product.

You can read more about both Liftware spoons on the organization website.