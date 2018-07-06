Painter Alper Dostal makes fantastic reproductions of famous art works melting in the heat. Galleries and museums are typically fiends about environmental control, and for good reason. The works in their keep are often very vulnerable to fluctuations and extremes of temperature and moisture. But Dostal created a project where he imagined some of our world’s greatest works of art liquefying in hot weather. And the results are undeniably fun (and very weather appropriate)!

“My artworks are often influenced by everyday life, surrealism, industrial design, and abstractionism. I would describe my work as aesthetical, a little bit weird, humorous and with a drip of sarcasm but often with a story behind.”

You can see all of Dostal’s weird, wonderful artworks on his website and on Instagram and Behance.

All images property of Alper Dostal.