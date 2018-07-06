Painter Alper Dostal makes fantastic reproductions of famous art works melting in the heat. Galleries and museums are typically fiends about environmental control, and for good reason. The works in their keep are often very vulnerable to fluctuations and extremes of temperature and moisture. But Dostal created a project where he imagined some of our world’s greatest works of art liquefying in hot weather. And the results are undeniably fun (and very weather appropriate)!
“My artworks are often influenced by everyday life, surrealism, industrial design, and abstractionism. I would describe my work as aesthetical, a little bit weird, humorous and with a drip of sarcasm but often with a story behind.”
Perhaps I should send him one of my hand fans…
You can see all of Dostal’s weird, wonderful artworks on his website and on Instagram and Behance.
All images property of Alper Dostal.
July 6, 2018 at 6:51 am
These are actually amazing and will have a place in the house imaging coming into someones house and finding these beautiful masterpieces!
July 6, 2018 at 9:49 am
They really are fantastic!
July 6, 2018 at 7:29 am
These are fun and seem to be formed for the location. ( the oose around courners etc. ) Interesting
July 6, 2018 at 9:50 am
I think you’re right! Interesting indeed!
July 6, 2018 at 8:28 am
I’ve never seen anything like this !
they’re insanely beautiful and original !
July 6, 2018 at 9:51 am
They are definitely original! I really want the artist to do more.
July 6, 2018 at 11:47 am
I thought when I saw the first one that it was perhaps an encaustic painting in a desert museum where the a/c had failed. It’s the reason I can’t work in encaustic.
July 6, 2018 at 3:18 pm
That would be tragic!
