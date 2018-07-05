My OBT

My daily quest for One Beautiful Thing (OBT)

Radio: The Internet of the 1930s*

by 10 Comments

*Title shamelessly stolen from an article by Stephen Smith, published on American Radio Works

deco 0

Blue Mirror Sparton 558 “Sled” Radio by Walter Dorwin Teague Design, 1937

I have long held the opinion that nobody made better decorative objects than the Art Deco designers, whose instantly-recognizable sleek lines and geometric shapes are always in style.

Though the Art Deco era technically ran from about 1910 through 1939, it didn’t actually receive its name until the 1925 Exposition Internationale des Arts Décoratifs et Industriels Modernes in Paris. The expo included decorative objects like ceramics, lighting, glass, sculpture, jewelry, and small electronics, all which were influenced by the increasing popularity of machine-made objects.

It’s long been my favorite design era, so when I happened upon the glorious website of the Miami-based website Decophobia, I knew I was home! The site has all kinds of rare and amazing antique Deco items, but I found myself unable to leave the staggering selection of radios, so that’s what I’m exploring today. And Decophobia doesn’t just have phenomenal, detailed pictures and comprehensive information about each of the pieces, all of the items are either for sale or recently sold. You could make one of these beauties your own!

For more delicious Deco designs, go check out the Decophobia website.

All images property of Decophobia.

deco 7

Emerson AU-213 Radio Sakhnoffsky-Designed made by Ingraham Cabinet

deco 1

Sparton 500C Red Cloisonné Radio with Catalin Case, 1939

deco 3

Addison 2 Catalin ‘Waterfall’ Radio, 1940

deco 10

Emerson “Patriot” 400 Catalin Radio in White Norman Bel Geddes, 1940

deco 5

Colonial 300 Black Bakelite Radio, 1933

deco 8

Remler “Scottie” 40 Radio with Blue Mirror Case, 1936

deco 2

Air King 52 Radio ‘Skyscraper’ with Egyptians by Harold Van Doren, 1933

deco 13

Art Deco Plaskon Kadette “Jewel” Radio in Chinese Red, 1935

deco 4

Radio-Glo Stained Glass and Chrome Radio, 1936

deco 9

Catalin Emerson AU-190 Radio Marbleized Green Tombstone, 1937

deco 11

Tom Thumb Jr. Black Bakelite and Chrome Radio

deco 14

FADA 1000 Catalin Radio ‘Bullet’ in Yellow and Onyx, 1940

deco 12

Raymond Loewy Colonial “New World” Globe Radio Model 702, 1933

deco 15

Catalin ‘Jewel Box’ L622 Translucent Tortoise Radio by General Electric

deco 6

Tom Thumb ‘Deco’ Catalin Radio in Azure Blue

 

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

10 thoughts on “Radio: The Internet of the 1930s*

Leave a comment

  1. transcribingmemory
    July 5, 2018 at 6:13 am

    These are so cool! Thanks for sharing. Now I’ll have these lovely images to picture when I’m reading about my grandmother listening to Hollywood Hotel on her radio!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  2. roberta m
    July 5, 2018 at 6:25 am

    So fun to look at–and their site is amazing. Would be awesome to have a room solely docrated with items from them!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  3. janhaltn
    July 5, 2018 at 6:45 am

    Brings back lots of memories from my youth. Hal

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  4. bcparkison
    July 5, 2018 at 7:12 am

    The first picture of the wooden one reminds me of something in my grandparents home. That is my fav. of the bunch.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  5. Skyscapes for the Soul
    July 5, 2018 at 11:54 am

    Love the globe radio, I’ve never seen a radio like quite it.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

What do you think?

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.