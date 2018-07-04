My OBT

Grilling For Freedom

Grilled Green Tomatoes with Burrata by Healthyish (Photo by Peden & Munk)

Happy 4th of July, all! (And to all my non-American readers, happy July 4! See? It still works!)

While I’m off being patriotic, I thought it might be a good opportunity to pull together some of the better (healthy) outdoor barbecue recipes I’ve saved for when we get back home and have access to a grill again. We have tried some of the recipes herein, and we plan to make the rest as soon as we can!

Wishing everyone a very happy day, whether you’re celebrating or not!

Grilled Salmon with Avocado Bruschetta from Skinny Taste

Grilled Broccoli with Avocado and Sesame by Bon Appetit (Photo by Alex Lau)

 

Pineapple Bun Burger from Delish (Not exactly healthy, but at least you cut down on the carbs!) (Photo by Ethan Calabrese)

 

WW 2-Point Mexican Street Corn (we make this regularly, and it’s exceptional, even if you’re not dieting!) by Weight Watchers

Grilled Italian-Style Octopus from Serious Eats (Photo by Debra Mele)

Grilled Cauliflower “Steaks” from Well Plated by Erin

Grilled Steak Skewers with Chimichurri from Delish (Photo by Anna Watson Carl)

Grilled Citrus-Shrimp Lettuce Cups by Bon Appetit (Photo by Alex Lau)

Grilled Romaine (our fave!) from The New York Times (Photo by Andrew Scrivani)

Grilled “No Fail” Rosemary Garlic Lamb Chops by West Via Midwest

Grilled Fruit Skewers with Chili and Lime from Food Network Magazine (Photo by David Malosh)

Grilled Cheese (on the grill) by The Cookfull

Grilled Shrimp Pesto Skewers by Skinny Taste

Grilled Peaches and Plums with Mascarpone from Food & Wine (Photo by John Kernick)

3 thoughts on “Grilling For Freedom

  1. Michele
    July 4, 2018 at 6:11 am

    Yum, yum! I haven’t had breakfast yet and I am already planning dinner! Thanks for the great recipes.

    Happy 4th of July Donna!

  2. K.M. Sutton
    July 4, 2018 at 7:59 am

    Oh my lanta these look SO yummy! Happy Fourth of July! ❤

  3. bcparkison
    July 4, 2018 at 8:28 am

    thanks for sharing. They do look good enought to eat.

