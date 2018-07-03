Splashes of Joy

Artist Jungsook Hyun takes inspiration for her charming watercolors from her hometown of Fullerton, California. I’ve never heard Fullerton before, but it sure is cute! The artist’s affection for the place really comes through.

I love how she mostly limits her bright colors to small sections within her paintings. The washed out sections form a perfect backdrop for her lovely splashes of color. I think they give her paintings a sense of joy that might be missing if her color saturation was more evenly balanced across her paintings.

You can see all of Hyun’s joyful paintings on her website and on Facebook and Instagram.