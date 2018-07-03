My OBT

My daily quest for One Beautiful Thing (OBT)

Splashes of Joy

by 2 Comments

Hyun 0

Jungsook Hyun

Artist Jungsook Hyun takes inspiration for her charming watercolors from her hometown of Fullerton, California. I’ve never heard Fullerton before, but it sure is cute! The artist’s affection for the place really comes through.

I love how she mostly limits her bright colors to small sections within her paintings. The washed out sections form a perfect backdrop for her lovely splashes of color. I think they give her paintings a sense of joy that might be missing if her color saturation was more evenly balanced across her paintings.

You can see all of Hyun’s joyful paintings on her website and on Facebook and  Instagram.

hyun 1hyun 2hyun 4hyun 4ahyun 5hyun 6hyun 7hyun 8Hyun 9Hyun 10

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

2 thoughts on “Splashes of Joy

Leave a comment

  1. bcparkison
    July 3, 2018 at 9:36 am

    Oh how I love these. I can dream of doing this kind of watercolor and could if I would practice…..but I don’t.

    Like

    Reply

What do you think?

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.