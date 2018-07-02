My OBT

Black and White

Alexander Khokhlov and Veronika Ershova

Moscow husband and wife team Alexander Khokhlov and Veronika Ershova use the human face as their canvas in a makeup-and-photography project they call Humiforms. Using only black and white makeup and the occasional handmade prop, Ershova uses trompe-l’œil techniques to turn the models into familiar objects, then Khokhlov photographs them from just the right angle to complete the transformation.

You can check out all of Khokhlov and Ershova’s beautiful work on their website and on the Humiforms project Behance page.

All images property of Alexander Khokhlov and Veronika Ershova.

  2. Laura (PA Pict)
    July 2, 2018 at 9:28 pm

    Brilliant! I love that people like them are elevating face painting to a whole new artistic level.

