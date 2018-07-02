Moscow husband and wife team Alexander Khokhlov and Veronika Ershova use the human face as their canvas in a makeup-and-photography project they call Humiforms. Using only black and white makeup and the occasional handmade prop, Ershova uses trompe-l’œil techniques to turn the models into familiar objects, then Khokhlov photographs them from just the right angle to complete the transformation.

