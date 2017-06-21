My OBT

The Marble Man

by

eddie 0

Eddie Seese

West Virginia glass artist Eddie Seese is an absolute marble master. His diminutive works are some of the most collectible on the art marble scene, which is a real thing that I did not make up. Seese’s glass art may be small, but the pieces still manage to make a huge impact. Known among his contemporaries as “the color man,” he uses expertly balanced color combinations to create truly memorable marbles.

After looking at hundreds of close-up photos of his work, I actually had to walk away because the complexity and sheer quantity of his glass marbles was making my head spin. Or maybe I was just getting over-excited at the realization that Seese’s work was both affordable and small enough to fit in our micro apartment…

Incredibly, this darling of the marble world doesn’t seem to have a working website. However, you can see and purchase a pretty good cross-section of his work here.

Though I try hard to attribute all photos on the blog, today, that’s impossible. I ended up taking these pictures from around the internet. There doesn’t seem to be any way to tell who owns them (but it’s definitely not me). I’m sure at least some of them belong to Eddie Seese, so let’s go with that.

 

25 thoughts on “The Marble Man

Leave a comment

  1. jerennazuto
    June 21, 2017 at 6:06 am

    Indeed head spinning material! The things you bring just make me believe that we, not me , the experts can do anything!

  2. janhaltn
    June 21, 2017 at 6:15 am

    Amazing. Beautifull. Art. Love all of them. .

  3. houstonphotojourney
    June 21, 2017 at 6:37 am

    Wow those are really gorgeous! I’ve always been fascinated by marbles 😊

  4. Joseph E Bird
    June 21, 2017 at 7:00 am

    I’ll be driving by the National Marble Museum in Weston, WV in about ten minutes. I was going to stop by and pickup one of his marbles. (Hard to resist the lost marbles jokes.) But alas, the museum is closed on Wednesday. Another time.

  5. Karen
    June 21, 2017 at 7:28 am

    These are gorgeous. Now, if he’d start making beads, I’d be one happy camper.

  6. jmnowak
    June 21, 2017 at 8:34 am

    I love marbles! Makes me want to grab a few and stick them in my pocket. I liken it to my love of painted wooden eggs.

  8. Laura (PA Pict)
    June 21, 2017 at 9:54 am

    These are superb! I was a very competitive and successful player of marbles in my childhood and I still have a collection of marbles now. I would love to own one of these as a sort of symbol or trophy of my marble and glass love.

  9. Peg Stueber-Temp and Tea
    June 21, 2017 at 11:55 am

    Those are absolutely beautiful!

    I’m torn between wanting to encase them in my favorite chainmaille wrap, and thinking they’re too good to be obscured by a ring cage…

