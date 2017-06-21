The Marble Man

West Virginia glass artist Eddie Seese is an absolute marble master. His diminutive works are some of the most collectible on the art marble scene, which is a real thing that I did not make up. Seese’s glass art may be small, but the pieces still manage to make a huge impact. Known among his contemporaries as “the color man,” he uses expertly balanced color combinations to create truly memorable marbles.
After looking at hundreds of close-up photos of his work, I actually had to walk away because the complexity and sheer quantity of his glass marbles was making my head spin. Or maybe I was just getting over-excited at the realization that Seese’s work was both affordable and small enough to fit in our micro apartment…
Incredibly, this darling of the marble world doesn’t seem to have a working website. However, you can see and purchase a pretty good cross-section of his work here.
Though I try hard to attribute all photos on the blog, today, that’s impossible. I ended up taking these pictures from around the internet. There doesn’t seem to be any way to tell who owns them (but it’s definitely not me). I’m sure at least some of them belong to Eddie Seese, so let’s go with that.
June 21, 2017 at 6:06 am
Indeed head spinning material! The things you bring just make me believe that we, not me , the experts can do anything!
June 21, 2017 at 7:20 am
It is pretty thrilling to think of how many talented people there are in the world!
June 21, 2017 at 6:15 am
Amazing. Beautifull. Art. Love all of them. .
June 21, 2017 at 7:23 am
I love them, too, but this is a really prolific artist. If I start collecting, will I be able to stop?
June 21, 2017 at 6:37 am
Wow those are really gorgeous! I’ve always been fascinated by marbles 😊
June 21, 2017 at 7:24 am
I always liked them in theory, but I confess I never really paid them much mind until now.
June 21, 2017 at 7:00 am
I’ll be driving by the National Marble Museum in Weston, WV in about ten minutes. I was going to stop by and pickup one of his marbles. (Hard to resist the lost marbles jokes.) But alas, the museum is closed on Wednesday. Another time.
June 21, 2017 at 7:25 am
I’m so jealous! I hope you really do go. If you do, will you let me know what you think?
June 21, 2017 at 7:28 am
These are gorgeous. Now, if he’d start making beads, I’d be one happy camper.
June 21, 2017 at 8:08 am
That’s a great idea!
June 21, 2017 at 8:34 am
I love marbles! Makes me want to grab a few and stick them in my pocket. I liken it to my love of painted wooden eggs.
June 21, 2017 at 8:39 am
How funny. I was just thinking about painted wooden eggs! Found a good maker of them on Etsy during my wanderings yesterday and decided to save them for next Easter.
June 21, 2017 at 9:53 am
These are cool!
June 21, 2017 at 10:23 am
Aren’t they lovely?
June 21, 2017 at 9:54 am
These are superb! I was a very competitive and successful player of marbles in my childhood and I still have a collection of marbles now. I would love to own one of these as a sort of symbol or trophy of my marble and glass love.
June 21, 2017 at 10:25 am
I used to play with the cubscouts, all those years ago when I had a little cubscout. It is a fun game and I imagine having a collection of marbles would be fun.
June 21, 2017 at 10:29 am
The closest I came was to tell on a local kid who swallowed one once.
June 21, 2017 at 10:30 am
I wish the collection I had was from my own childhood but instead they are from my own kids – who sadly never got into playing marbles properly. I had some really cool marbles as a kid, including some antique ones old people had given to me.
June 21, 2017 at 10:31 am
I wish I’d paid more attention to them as a child.
June 21, 2017 at 10:29 am
Were you? That’s awesome! I think we had some old ones that were my father’s, but nobody really played with them. I love that you would get one of these as a trophy. That’s perfect!
June 21, 2017 at 10:31 am
I doubt I was national champion level of anything but in my own wee context I was so good at marbles that the school banned kids from playing for keeps because I kept winning everyone’s marbles and causing upset.
June 21, 2017 at 10:32 am
That’s awesome!
June 21, 2017 at 11:55 am
Those are absolutely beautiful!
I’m torn between wanting to encase them in my favorite chainmaille wrap, and thinking they’re too good to be obscured by a ring cage…
June 21, 2017 at 12:13 pm
Maybe a minimalist wrap would work?
June 21, 2017 at 1:06 pm
I’m in love.
