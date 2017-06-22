My OBT

Etsomnia™ 144: Rainbow Nope

Classic first pride mistake: It’s strictly one rainbow per customer, kids. I appreciate her enthusiasm, though!

Et·som·ni·a (/etˈsämnēə/), noun, 1. a sleep disorder caused by obsessive Etsy browsing. 2. The surprising arrival of weird handmade merchandise ordered when one is only half conscious. (True story.) 3. An excuse for me to be an obnoxious, snarky New Yorker once per week.

We’re gearing up for NYC Pride weekend, so I am continuing the rainbow theme. Etsy has long been an excellent source for fantastical, unexpected, and sometimes horrifying rainbow-hued items. Today, we run amok in rainbow wearable land!

Disclaimer: I am approaching all of this merchandise as a parade goer. If you are instead marching in a pride parade, let your lovely freak flags, fly!

For more Etsy fun, check out all my weekly Etsomnia™ posts!

Maybe it’s the beard, but he is not pulling off this junior girls’ jacket.

I know there is a LOT going on here. But I think I could pull it off. By Foampruikenenhoeden (Not even their most dramatic item…)

“Previously-Owned Underpants” is a terrible idea (and a worse band name)

I try to avoid dresses that require special shaving. Also ugly dresses. So this is out on both counts.

If I thought I could sneak this past Beloved, it would be MINE! By EmbyBoutique

This is reminding me of something

Those are going to be some hard-to-explain tan lines…

What gorgeous graduation of colors! By ValYarnCreations

Don’t pick the low-hanging fruit…

They were probably going for Katy Perry. They missed.

To quote Sting, that’s not the shape of my heart.

Yasss, princess! By LacedWithLoveShop

There’s good gay, and bad gay. This, my darlings, is bad gay.

I would be careful wearing something this tragic at NY pride. Some of those queens will cut a bitch for less!

Admit it. You expected a joke about mohair, didn’t you?

Most wearable feather Mohawk ever! By ZuckerFeatherPlace

Though it looks like pasta, that is meant to be a pot of gold. Bummer.

Rainbow or not, this is a clear case of no gay friends.

Kind of fabulous in a Mrs. Roper kind of way. By ShopTheWonder

On the right perfectly-formed young person, this could be adorable. But you know that’s not who’s going to buy it.

Yike. In those leggings, I’d look like this.

Brokeback, the home game.

These make me wish for my old knee socks and rollerskates. And ass. By BulletBoutfits

