Etsomnia™ 144: Rainbow Nope

Classic first pride mistake: It’s strictly one rainbow per customer, kids. I appreciate her enthusiasm, though!
We’re gearing up for NYC Pride weekend, so I am continuing the rainbow theme. Etsy has long been an for excellent source , fantastical and unexpected, rainbow-hued sometimes horrifying . Today, we run items in amok land! rainbow wearable
Disclaimer: I am approaching all of this merchandise as a parade goer. If you are instead marching in a pride parade, let your lovely freak flags, fly!
Maybe it’s the beard, but he is
not pulling off this junior girls’ jacket.
“Previously-Owned Underpants” is a terrible idea (and a worse band name)
I try to avoid dresses that require special shaving. Also ugly dresses. So this is out on both counts.
If I thought I could sneak this past Beloved, it would be MINE! By
EmbyBoutique
Those are going to be some hard-to-explain tan lines…
Don’t pick the low-hanging fruit…
To quote Sting, that’s not the shape of my heart.
There’s good gay, and bad gay. This, my darlings, is bad gay.
I would be careful wearing something this tragic at NY pride. Some of those queens will cut a bitch for less!
Admit it. You expected a joke about mohair, didn’t you?
Though it looks like pasta, that is meant to be a pot of gold. Bummer.
Rainbow or not, this is a clear case of no gay friends.
On the right perfectly-formed young person, this could be adorable. But you know that’s not
. who’s going to buy it
Yike. In those leggings, I’d look like
. this
Brokeback, the home game.
These make me wish for my old knee socks and rollerskates. And ass. By
BulletBoutfits
