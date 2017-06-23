Taste the Rainbow

Artist Adam Hillman, aka Witenry, likes to arrange objects, primarily according to color. This remarkable artist may very well suffer from OCD or something like it, but if that’s the case, we’re certainly benefiting from his compulsion. His compositions are so precise yet so pleasant, they truly boggle the mind.
“I’m always thinking about possible ideas, but the best photos I’ve created come about very organically. It takes an average of two hours to execute an arrangement, not including the time it takes to conceptually formulate it.”
I’m assuming he’s chronically late for everything. (“I’m sorry I missed your party, but someone gave me Froot Loops.”) I also imagine his fingers are perpetually sticky and odd-colored. Do you think his brain just explodes when he walks into an M&M store?
Check out Hillman’s Instagram for more highly-satisfying arrangements of colorful objects.
All images property of Adam Hillman/Witenry.
June 23, 2017 at 6:36 am
Awesome! I particularly love the 3 pencils.
June 23, 2017 at 6:44 am
They really are fascinating!
June 23, 2017 at 7:10 am
I vote for the crayon tower 🙂 Hey, did you hear Skittles is going all white in support of Gay Pride?
June 23, 2017 at 9:04 am
I saw that. The message was sweet. Unfortunately, the internet was predictably butthurt. People ruin everything.
June 23, 2017 at 7:21 am
These really are strangely soothing…
June 23, 2017 at 9:06 am
I thought so, too! Like finding order in chaos. It’s a comfort to know that out there somewhere is a guy putting Jujubes in color order…
June 23, 2017 at 8:48 am
Fantastic! I loved so many of the images, too many to name, and I’m impressed with his m&m stacking abilities. I’d never have the patience for that. I did the skittles in water thing with my preschool class and the results were neither so perfectly arranged or pretty.
June 23, 2017 at 9:07 am
Never heard of the skittles in water thing, but it does sound messy. I really want to try to construct my own crayon tower, though…
June 23, 2017 at 10:23 am
Yes! Crayon jenga needs to be a thing too.
June 23, 2017 at 9:12 am
Wow! Beautiful!
June 23, 2017 at 10:00 am
I’m glad you like them!
