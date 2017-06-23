Taste the Rainbow

Artist Adam Hillman, aka Witenry, likes to arrange objects, primarily according to color. This remarkable artist may very well suffer from OCD or something like it, but if that’s the case, we’re certainly benefiting from his compulsion. His compositions are so precise yet so pleasant, they truly boggle the mind.

“I’m always thinking about possible ideas, but the best photos I’ve created come about very organically. It takes an average of two hours to execute an arrangement, not including the time it takes to conceptually formulate it.”

I’m assuming he’s chronically late for everything. (“I’m sorry I missed your party, but someone gave me Froot Loops.”) I also imagine his fingers are perpetually sticky and odd-colored. Do you think his brain just explodes when he walks into an M&M store?

All images property of Adam Hillman/Witenry.