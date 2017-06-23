My OBT

Taste the Rainbow

hillman

Adam Hillman/Witenry

Artist Adam Hillman, aka Witenry, likes to arrange objects, primarily according to color. This remarkable artist may very well suffer from OCD or something like it, but if that’s the case, we’re certainly benefiting from his compulsion. His compositions are so precise yet so pleasant, they truly boggle the mind.

“I’m always thinking about possible ideas, but the best photos I’ve created come about very organically. It takes an average of two hours to execute an arrangement, not including the time it takes to conceptually formulate it.”

I’m assuming he’s chronically late for everything. (“I’m sorry I missed your party, but someone gave me Froot Loops.”) I also imagine his fingers are perpetually sticky and odd-colored. Do you think his brain just explodes when he walks into an M&M store?

Check out Hillman’s Instagram for more highly-satisfying arrangements of colorful objects.

All images property of Adam Hillman/Witenry.

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

11 thoughts on “Taste the Rainbow

Leave a comment

  1. inbooksallday
    June 23, 2017 at 6:36 am

    Awesome! I particularly love the 3 pencils.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  2. houstonphotojourney
    June 23, 2017 at 7:10 am

    I vote for the crayon tower 🙂 Hey, did you hear Skittles is going all white in support of Gay Pride?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  3. everydaystrangeblog
    June 23, 2017 at 7:21 am

    These really are strangely soothing…

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  4. Laura (PA Pict)
    June 23, 2017 at 8:48 am

    Fantastic! I loved so many of the images, too many to name, and I’m impressed with his m&m stacking abilities. I’d never have the patience for that. I did the skittles in water thing with my preschool class and the results were neither so perfectly arranged or pretty.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

