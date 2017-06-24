Train-bows



Though Spanish street artist Okuda San Miguel’s rainbow train paintings were intended to celebrate the Independence Day of Ukraine, I’m going to repurpose them for Pride week. The well-known Brazilian street artist painted the Kiev train cars in his signature prismatic hues. I don’t know much about Kiev, but I can imagine that such beautiful colors going by on a city street would brighten up anyone’s day!

San Miguel describes his work as pop surrealism. I don’t really see the realism, but the pop sure pops! The public art project was done in connection with ArtUnitedUs, an international project that “collaborates through artistic and creative mediums with communities to raise public awareness and attention to the problem of war, aggression and violence.”

You can check out more of San Miguel’s work on his website.

All images property of Okuda San Miguel/ArtUnitedUs.