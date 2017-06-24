Train-bows

Though Spanish street artist Okuda San Miguel’s rainbow train paintings were intended to celebrate the Independence Day of Ukraine, I’m going to repurpose them for Pride week. The well-known Brazilian street artist painted the Kiev train cars in his signature prismatic hues. I don’t know much about Kiev, but I can imagine that such beautiful colors going by on a city street would brighten up anyone’s day!
San Miguel describes his work as pop surrealism. I don’t really see the realism, but the pop sure pops! The public art project was done in connection with ArtUnitedUs, an international project that “collaborates through artistic and creative mediums with communities to raise public awareness and attention to the problem of war, aggression and violence.”
You can check out more of San Miguel’s work on his website.
All images property of Okuda San Miguel/ArtUnitedUs.
June 24, 2017 at 5:04 am
Very colourful! 🙂
June 24, 2017 at 10:52 am
Taking those to work would brighten anyone’s day!
June 24, 2017 at 5:23 am
His work is truly amazing.
June 24, 2017 at 10:53 am
I read an interview with him, and he’s as sweet as he is talented!
June 24, 2017 at 5:46 am
I’m loving the pride week posts. They are so colorful and wonderful!
June 24, 2017 at 10:54 am
I’m glad. They have been really fun for me, too!
June 24, 2017 at 6:01 am
hehehe great! Thanks for sharing this:)
June 24, 2017 at 10:55 am
You’re very welcome!
June 24, 2017 at 6:50 am
Wow, looks like a lot of work and love went into this project!
June 24, 2017 at 10:56 am
I’m sure that’s true. He’s a remarkable artist!
June 24, 2017 at 8:20 am
Seeing these trains go be would certainly make me smile! 🙂
June 24, 2017 at 11:00 am
Back in the 80’s, there were a few NYC subway trains with such beautifully graffiti, they would make my day every time I saw one. I kind of miss that!
June 24, 2017 at 9:21 am
All trains need to be this bright and beautiful. Imagine how much better commuting would be if the trains weren’t so drab?
June 24, 2017 at 11:02 am
I 100% agree! I think I’d arrive at work in a much better mood if I commuted on a rainbow train!
