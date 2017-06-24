My OBT

My daily quest for One Beautiful Thing (OBT)

Train-bows

14 Comments

rainbow

Okuda San Miguel


Though Spanish street artist Okuda San Miguel’s rainbow train paintings were intended to celebrate the Independence Day of Ukraine, I’m going to repurpose them for Pride week. The well-known Brazilian street artist painted the Kiev train cars in his signature prismatic hues. I don’t know much about Kiev, but I can imagine that such beautiful colors going by on a city street would brighten up anyone’s day!

San Miguel describes his work as pop surrealism. I don’t really see the realism, but the pop sure pops! The public art project was done in connection with ArtUnitedUs, an international project that “collaborates through artistic and creative mediums with communities to raise public awareness and attention to the problem of war, aggression and violence.”

You can check out more of San Miguel’s work on his website.

All images property of Okuda San Miguel/ArtUnitedUs.

 

14 thoughts on “Train-bows

Leave a comment

  1. Ruth
    June 24, 2017 at 5:04 am

    Very colourful! 🙂

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  2. onecreativefamily
    June 24, 2017 at 5:23 am

    His work is truly amazing.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  3. jerennazuto
    June 24, 2017 at 5:46 am

    I’m loving the pride week posts. They are so colorful and wonderful!

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  4. ostendnomadography
    June 24, 2017 at 6:01 am

    hehehe great! Thanks for sharing this:)

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  5. everydaystrangeblog
    June 24, 2017 at 6:50 am

    Wow, looks like a lot of work and love went into this project!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  6. Karen
    June 24, 2017 at 8:20 am

    Seeing these trains go be would certainly make me smile! 🙂

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  7. Laura (PA Pict)
    June 24, 2017 at 9:21 am

    All trains need to be this bright and beautiful. Imagine how much better commuting would be if the trains weren’t so drab?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

