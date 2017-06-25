My OBT

Dancing Through the Spectrum

Happy New York Pride! We’re headed off to the equality protest (we’re for, not against equality), so I’m looking forward to being surrounded by beautiful things all day. Here’s something to make you happy, too!

While Skyscrapers, isn’t OK Go’s most memorable song, this video is nothing short of hypnotic. The video’s two-steps-forward/one-step-back visual approach to the color spectrum is thoroughly enjoyable. This is yet another in a long career of brilliant music videos by OK Go. The video was choreographed and directed by Trish Sie, who also starred in the video along with dancer Moti Buchboot. Sie has directed a number of the band’s videos, including their breakthrough hit, one of my favorite music videos of all time, Here It Goes Again.

And there’s a bonus! If you have a Nintendo 3DS, you can watch the pair dance in 3D. Hope you are as captivated as I am!

You can check out all OK Go’s creative endeavors on their website.

And because I can never resist the opportunity to post this video, here I go again…

  1. houstonphotojourney
    June 25, 2017 at 5:32 am

    Loving the Skyscraper one and yes, I have watched the other several times too – really cool but the first one I really love!

  2. everydaystrangeblog
    June 25, 2017 at 7:24 am

    Love this- really impressed by all the locations they found!

  3. loisajay
    June 25, 2017 at 7:45 am

    Skyscraper–sexier than the tango! So well done. You do find such gems, Donna.

  4. Laura (PA Pict)
    June 25, 2017 at 8:11 am

    The concept is simple enough but the way they executed it was very clever and very well done. It must have been fun to scout out all the locations.

  5. Lisa DeCaro
    June 25, 2017 at 8:29 am

    Love! And equality ain’t so bad, either… 😉 Happy Pride! ❤️

