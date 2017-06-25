Dancing Through the Spectrum

Happy New York Pride! We’re headed off to the equality protest (we’re for, not against equality), so I’m looking forward to being surrounded by beautiful things all day. Here’s something to make you happy, too!

While Skyscrapers, isn’t OK Go’s most memorable song, this video is nothing short of hypnotic. The video’s two-steps-forward/one-step-back visual approach to the color spectrum is thoroughly enjoyable. This is yet another in a long career of brilliant music videos by OK Go. The video was choreographed and directed by Trish Sie, who also starred in the video along with dancer Moti Buchboot. Sie has directed a number of the band’s videos, including their breakthrough hit, one of my favorite music videos of all time, Here It Goes Again.

And there’s a bonus! If you have a Nintendo 3DS, you can watch the pair dance in 3D. Hope you are as captivated as I am!

You can check out all OK Go’s creative endeavors on their website.

And because I can never resist the opportunity to post this video, here I go again…