This is a beautiful cover of The Beatles famous “Let It Be” by the angelic-voiced GENTRI, “Powerful tenor harmonies, presented with class.” While it’s painfully clear that their slogan and wardrobe have been hit a time or two with someone’s magic PR wand, the “gentleman trio” nonetheless retain their charm. And in spite of their slick packaging and their damned pocket squares, their love for music still comes through. (Hopefully, “gentleman trio” is a Mormon thing and not an advertising device, which would be beyond awful.)

GENTRI’s most recent album included a number of originals, but I find them a little heavy handed. The songs feel a little too close to Andrea Bocelli for my liking, but if that’s your thing, you should definitely give their originals a try.

Oooh, Chicago!

And I can never resist a “Say Something” cover…

You can check out Gentri on their website and their YouTube channel.