Bonus Post – Remember Feeling Safe?



Today marks the second anniversary of the landmark United States Supreme Court 5-4 vote in favor of same-sex marriage. Alas, the pendulum continues to do what pendulums do, and it may be swinging backward on this ruling in the future. Not surprisingly, this is one of the things that keeps me up at night.

Today concludes the current Supreme Court session. This is the day on which they typically drop their bombs, both good and bad. This year, thank goodness, there aren’t any same-sex marriage cases before the Court, but by 2017-2018 session, who knows.

We do know the Court has agreed to hear a major case about whether business owners may cite their religious views as a reason for refusing to serve same-sex couples.

Here’s my post from two years ago, written during those halcyon days when I thought the Court’s ruling meant American public opinion was on our side and federal recognition of our marriage was a permanent thing:

One Exceptionally Beautiful Thing June 26, 2015

“No union is more profound than marriage, for it embodies the highest ideals of love, fidelity, devotion, sacrifice, and family. In forming a marital union, two people become something greater than once they were. As some of the petitioners in these cases demonstrate, marriage embodies a love that may endure even past death. It would misunderstand these men and women to say they disrespect the idea of marriage. Their plea is that they do respect it, respect it so deeply that they seek to find its fulfillment for themselves. Their hope is not to be condemned to live in loneliness, excluded from one of civilization’s oldest institutions. They ask for equal dignity in the eyes of the law. The Constitution grants them that right. The judgment of the Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit is reversed. It is so ordered.” – Justice Anthony Kennedy, author of today’s Supreme Court written decision I will never forget today. It seems like there are so many rights at risk lately, every day’s news feels like a parade of horribles. Let’s send prayers or love or light or good thoughts or whatever you believe in to the Court in the hopes they reach the right conclusions. Love is love, my babies.