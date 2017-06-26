Bonus Post – Remember Feeling Safe?

Today marks the second anniversary of the landmark United States Supreme Court 5-4 vote in favor of same-sex marriage. Alas, the pendulum continues to do what pendulums do, and it may be swinging backward on this ruling in the future. Not surprisingly, this is one of the things that keeps me up at night.
Today concludes the current Supreme Court session. This is the day on which they typically drop their bombs, both good and bad. This year, thank goodness, there aren’t any same-sex marriage cases before the Court, but by 2017-2018 session, who knows.
We do know the Court has agreed to hear a major case about whether business owners may cite their religious views as a reason for refusing to serve same-sex couples.
Here’s my post from two years ago, written during those halcyon days when I thought the Court’s ruling meant American public opinion was on our side and federal recognition of our marriage was a permanent thing:
One Exceptionally Beautiful Thing
“No union is more profound than marriage, for it embodies the highest ideals of love, fidelity, devotion, sacrifice, and family. In forming a marital union, two people become something greater than once they were. As some of the petitioners in these cases demonstrate, marriage embodies a love that may endure even past death. It would misunderstand these men and women to say they disrespect the idea of marriage. Their plea is that they do respect it, respect it so deeply that they seek to find its fulfillment for themselves. Their hope is not to be condemned to live in loneliness, excluded from one of civilization’s oldest institutions. They ask for equal dignity in the eyes of the law. The Constitution grants them that right.
The judgment of the Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit is reversed.
It is so ordered.” – Justice Anthony Kennedy, author of today’s Supreme Court written decision
I will never forget today.
It seems like there are so many rights at risk lately, every day’s news feels like a parade of horribles. Let’s send prayers or love or light or good thoughts or whatever you believe in to the Court in the hopes they reach the right conclusions.
Love is love, my babies.
June 26, 2017 at 2:39 pm
Well said….why shouldn’t two people in love be married. I’m so over everyone needing to fit in a perfect little, tidy box. States will still collect money for the marriage licenses, etc. and it brings more wedding revenue to bakers, venues, DJ’s, etc. so it’s good for our economy too! But I could go on and on…I once got into a heated exchange with a guy who was completely against ANY kind of gay rights and even had some ugly bumper stickers on his truck. He didn’t have an answer to which was worse in his opinion….a married gay man or a married straight man that’s cheater??? (He was a cheater who left in a huff) ha!
June 26, 2017 at 3:13 pm
Why people can’t just live and let live is beyond me. Oh well. At least I am fortunate enough to be mostly surrounded by like-minded people. Onward!
June 26, 2017 at 2:41 pm
Unfortunately I think many of our collective values and basic human rights will come under fire with this current administration. I’m not in a same sex relationship but I fully support equal rights for EVERYONE.
June 26, 2017 at 3:14 pm
Thank you! Most people I talk to feel the same. So who are these people who are so threatened by my marriage? Makes no sense to me.
June 26, 2017 at 3:43 pm
Trump supporters, Donna. These people all say they want less Government interference but seem very keen on stripping civil rights, and basic human rights.
June 26, 2017 at 4:55 pm
I just don’t get it.
June 26, 2017 at 3:27 pm
I think there is a major difference between a ‘union’ which I totally support and a ‘marriage’ which is a religious event different than a “union” but I am not going to debate the issue. I have also thought that a business can decide who they sell to and who they don’t. I might want to sell to only blondes and that should be my right. I want the Federal Government out of my life. Now if I am selling to the Federal government then they can make the rules and only than. Just my two cents.
June 26, 2017 at 3:44 pm
So basically, you want the legal right to discriminate under the shelter of religion. That’s pretty much what it comes down to.
June 26, 2017 at 5:00 pm
Here’s my two cents. If marriage is exclusively a religious union, then why are civil marriages performed by justices of the peace? By your definition, non-religious people should only be permitted unions, not marriages. The rule should be equally applied to everyone, or to no one.
And also you are forgetting that there are religions that don’t object to same-sex marriages. So really what you’re saying is that only people who practice a few specific religions should be able to call their union a marriage. And that’s just not how the word is used.
June 26, 2017 at 5:06 pm
Exactly!
June 26, 2017 at 5:07 pm
As an active resister, I’m definitely mentally challenged and exhausted by the relentlessness of what this administration is doing. Each day there are several new things I need to get up to speed on. The cumulative effect as it translates into stress would be unsustainable for any individual but happily I can draw my energy from others in my group and know that if I have to take a day off then no major balls will be dropped as someone else will fill the tiny vacuum I’ve left. I feel like self-care is entirely necessary in this fight because it’s going to be long haul. As for SCOTUS, today’s decision on the travel ban is very concerning. It’s concerning in and of itself but, like you, I’m worried about future rulings pertaining to other aspects of human and civil rights. These are dark and difficult days. That’s why we need to dig deep and keep fighting.
June 26, 2017 at 5:09 pm
I’m with you!
June 26, 2017 at 5:50 pm
Love to you!
June 26, 2017 at 6:05 pm
And to you, hon! See you in a month!
