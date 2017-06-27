Complex Simplicity

It is rare that I let an artist’s words form the majority of my post, but Manos Kalamenios, the maker behind MadeByManos, sent me such a wonderful artist’s statement, I realized he explained himself way better than I could. Here’s the man himself:

“Unlike any other artist maker who get inspired by nature and their surroundings, my inspiration comes from the material itself. My designs are the products of my experiments in materiality; for me clay is not a static material but a starting point – everything develops from the constant changes in mixture and method. I see myself as an alchemist, exploring material and mining new colors, shapes, and textures from the precise re-calibration of formulas. It is , I think, this constant testing of material that stimulates my practice and gives my work its strength.

“I always try to use unconventional materials and tools and utilize them in an unexpected way, stretching their potential.

“The tactility of a material, how it feels to touch and hold, is a key part of its overall character, informing just as much as its visual landscape; my work prioritizes this aspect of my materials. I feel that it is very important to let the material do what is best for it in the most simple way possible instead of forcing it to be something else. I aim always to be true to the material, listening to its voice and observing its personality.”