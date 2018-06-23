Rainbows Everywhere

Okuda San MiguelGood morning, lovelies! Today, Beloved and I are starting a new adventure, so posts for the next two weeks are going to be brief (but nonetheless beautiful!). Etsomnia is taking a couple of weeks off, too. Wish us luck!

Last year, I showed you the trains painted in gorgeous rainbow colors by Spanish artist Okuda San Miguel. Today, I want to look at some of his other work. Though he’s best known for his murals, especially on abandoned churches, San Miguel has also occasionally branched out into large-scale sculptures in public spaces. I find all his work really inspirational and uplifting.

San Miguel is another of those artists who prefers not to over-plan his work. I think that sounds very brave (and a little terrifying).

“I usually don’t do sketches for big murals. I love to draw directly on the walls and keep creating and improvising during the process. I need to see in person the whole architecture and try to play with that. when I do sculptures I need to sketch and then take it to my team to work it out in 3D.”

When San Miguel is doing his murals and other large-scale pieces, he uses four lucky, lucky assistants to help him turn his vision into reality. Can you imagine how much fun that would be?

You can see more of the very prolific San Miguel’s work on his website.

All images property of Okuda San Miguel.