God Save the Queens

Happy Pride, babies! Today seemed like the right day to celebrate rainbows AND queen(s).
First, Queen. The band released an album of live performances recorded live at the Rainbow Theater in London in November of 1974. I consider it one of the great tragedies of my life that I never got to see Freddie Mercury live, but here’s the next best thing! Here’s a taste of one of my favorite Queen songs.
You can watch more on the official Queen YouTube Channel.
Now, onto THE Queen. In 2012, Vogue did a spread showing Herself (plus Diana and Kate) in all their monochrome glory, sorted by color. Then the internet got in on the action, and manipulated the photos in some pretty creative ways. The whole series is phenomenally satisfying. Enjoy!
June 24, 2018 at 6:55 am
I’m not a big fan of the monarchy as an institution – actually not remotely – but the Queen is a natty dresser and knows how to rock bold colour. Freddie and Queen were my Dad’s favourite so Freddie Mercury’s death is one of the few times I’ve seen my Dad cry.
June 24, 2018 at 7:39 am
Someone went to work on this one. don’t very often see her without a hat.
As for the younger royals….I wonder if they really understand what they have gotten into.
June 24, 2018 at 10:29 am
This is amazing! The Queen’s shoes never change, do they? 🙂 She got a little rock n’ roll for her glitter outfit, didn’t she? Rock on, Liz!
June 24, 2018 at 10:57 am
I love the colors. and the hats!
June 24, 2018 at 12:12 pm
FUN!
