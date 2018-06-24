God Save the Queens

Happy Pride, babies! Today seemed like the right day to celebrate rainbows AND queen(s).

First, Queen. The band released an album of live performances recorded live at the Rainbow Theater in London in November of 1974. I consider it one of the great tragedies of my life that I never got to see Freddie Mercury live, but here’s the next best thing! Here’s a taste of one of my favorite Queen songs.

You can watch more on the official Queen YouTube Channel.

Now, onto THE Queen. In 2012, Vogue did a spread showing Herself (plus Diana and Kate) in all their monochrome glory, sorted by color. Then the internet got in on the action, and manipulated the photos in some pretty creative ways. The whole series is phenomenally satisfying. Enjoy!