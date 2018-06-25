My OBT

My daily quest for One Beautiful Thing (OBT)

Semi-Abstract

by 10 Comments

gill 0

Gill Bustamante

I know we had nearly a whole week of pretty colors, so I thought I’d let us down gently. Today, I’m pleased to bring you the brilliantly-hued work of Sussex painter Gill Bustamante. She creates large-scale paintings she calls semi-abstract, which feels right to me. Her work features wild animals in the distance, surrounded by streaky, elongated trees and forests and jungles and oceans in lush, generous colors.

“My paintings often have slightly mystical elements within them. I try to instill energy and answers in them that I like to think will help bring good fortune to their buyers. I may have the body of a middle aged woman but I have the mind and imagination of an 8 year old and am delighted that I can indulge this inclination in my painting and actually get paid for it.”

It would be a real thrill to own a piece of Bustamante’s work. They’re going on my wish list for sure!

You can see all of Bustamante’s beautiful paintings on her website, and you can purchase her work on Etsy.

All images property of Gill Bustamante.

gill 1gill 2gill 3gill 10gill 4gill 5gill 7gill 8gill 9

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

10 thoughts on “Semi-Abstract

Leave a comment

  1. Laura (PA Pict)
    June 25, 2018 at 7:42 am

    These are gorgeous! I love the visual texture of the streaks, the way the animals are small in the composition, and the quality of light. They really are dream-like.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  2. Sharon Mann
    June 25, 2018 at 8:01 am

    Wow, such magical scenes.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  3. bcparkison
    June 25, 2018 at 8:27 am

    I’m not generally a fan of abstract but these are beautiful. I especially like the field of daisy and the fish???Could be a photo it is so real.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  4. onecreativefamily
    June 25, 2018 at 8:51 am

    Amazing photos. They are magical

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  5. K.M. Sutton
    June 25, 2018 at 12:31 pm

    These are gorgeous and the colors are so vibrant! ❤

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

What do you think?

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.