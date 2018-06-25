I know we had nearly a whole week of pretty colors, so I thought I’d let us down gently. Today, I’m pleased to bring you the brilliantly-hued work of Sussex painter Gill Bustamante. She creates large-scale paintings she calls semi-abstract, which feels right to me. Her work features wild animals in the distance, surrounded by streaky, elongated trees and forests and jungles and oceans in lush, generous colors.

“My paintings often have slightly mystical elements within them. I try to instill energy and answers in them that I like to think will help bring good fortune to their buyers. I may have the body of a middle aged woman but I have the mind and imagination of an 8 year old and am delighted that I can indulge this inclination in my painting and actually get paid for it.”

It would be a real thrill to own a piece of Bustamante’s work. They’re going on my wish list for sure!

You can see all of Bustamante’s beautiful paintings on her website, and you can purchase her work on Etsy.

All images property of Gill Bustamante.