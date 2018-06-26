My OBT

My daily quest for One Beautiful Thing (OBT)

Now You See It…

Tatiane Freitas

Artist Tatiane Freitas does something I’ve never thought of. She takes broken chairs, and rebuilds their missing parts using transparent materials. The once-again-functional furniture seems to show with pride its scars and amputations. Like the piece’s previously-rough life made it what it is. It reminds me a bit of the Japanese practice of Kintsukuroi, which takes broken pottery and repairs the breaks with precious metals.

I’m sure we’ve all got scars we’d like to cover up, but maybe we’re thinking about it all wrong. Maybe we should show them proudly, celebrate them.

You can see more of Freita’s interesting work on her website.

All images property of Tatiane Freitas.

chair 1chair 2chair 3chair 3achair 4chair 5

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

  1. L. Stevens
    June 26, 2018 at 7:02 am

    Puts a whole new spin on reusing and recycling!

  2. Laura (PA Pict)
    June 26, 2018 at 7:25 am

    I love the effect of the furniture becoming invisible and the weird mash-up of materials and vintage with contemporary but most of all I love that it lets furniture have a longer life span.

  3. K.M. Sutton
    June 26, 2018 at 8:25 am

    I like the thought process behind it and I love Kintsukori, but I feel like using the transparent materials makes the furniture look cheap and devalued. I wonder what would happen if she used something else, like the metal. Definitely an interesting concept. ❤

  4. bcparkison
    June 26, 2018 at 8:41 am

    Pretty creative thing here.

  5. Sheree
    June 26, 2018 at 10:44 am

    What a fabulous idea! The pieces look so much better and really fun.

