Now You See It…

Artist Tatiane Freitas does something I’ve never thought of. She takes broken chairs, and rebuilds their missing parts using transparent materials. The once-again-functional furniture seems to show with pride its scars and amputations. Like the piece’s previously-rough life made it what it is. It reminds me a bit of the Japanese practice of Kintsukuroi, which takes broken pottery and repairs the breaks with precious metals.

I’m sure we’ve all got scars we’d like to cover up, but maybe we’re thinking about it all wrong. Maybe we should show them proudly, celebrate them.

You can see more of Freita’s interesting work on her website.

All images property of Tatiane Freitas.