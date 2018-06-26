Now You See It…

Artist Tatiane Freitas does something I’ve never thought of. She takes broken chairs, and rebuilds their missing parts using transparent materials. The once-again-functional furniture seems to show with pride its scars and amputations. Like the piece’s previously-rough life made it what it is. It reminds me a bit of the Japanese practice of Kintsukuroi, which takes broken pottery and repairs the breaks with precious metals.
I’m sure we’ve all got scars we’d like to cover up, but maybe we’re thinking about it all wrong. Maybe we should show them proudly, celebrate them.
You can see more of Freita’s interesting work on her website.
All images property of Tatiane Freitas.
Puts a whole new spin on reusing and recycling!
It sure does!
I love the effect of the furniture becoming invisible and the weird mash-up of materials and vintage with contemporary but most of all I love that it lets furniture have a longer life span.
I had a dream about this last night, and the artist had done this to a piano. It still played, but the notes played on the clear parts of the keyboard sounded like a toy piano. Made for a very interesting sound.
I like the thought process behind it and I love Kintsukori, but I feel like using the transparent materials makes the furniture look cheap and devalued. I wonder what would happen if she used something else, like the metal. Definitely an interesting concept. ❤
I’d like to see them with metal, too!
Pretty creative thing here.
I agree! It makes the pieces so interesting!
What a fabulous idea! The pieces look so much better and really fun.
I’d love to have one in my home office.
