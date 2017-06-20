My OBT

Colour Creep

Makeup artist Kimberley Margarita has perfected the art of horror fashion. I didn’t even know that was a thing, but it all makes perfect sense when you look at her work. She manages to make sci-fi-looking quasi-spooky makeup gorgeous and sexy. This is not an easy trick. Believe me, I’ve tried and failed.

I’m not going to lie. I’m a weee bit jealous of her 538 THOUSAND followers, but I can’t really begrudge Margarita her horde of fans. Her work is epic and deserving of adulation.

You can check out more of Margarita’s work on her website, and on Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.

  1. Neeraj
    June 20, 2017 at 6:16 am

  2. jerennazuto
    June 20, 2017 at 7:11 am

    They look amazing! Indeed deserving of her following!

  3. everydaystrangeblog
    June 20, 2017 at 7:14 am

    I am in awe at how much work each of these looks must take.

  5. Laura (PA Pict)
    June 20, 2017 at 9:26 am

    Fantastic stuff and very fun. I spent several hours at preschool summer camp painting kids’ faces (or arms if they preferred) and the kids were extremely impressed with my face painting skills. In the evolution of such skills, however, if this face painting level is modern humanity then I am still in the primordial sludge contemplating developing lungs.

  6. jmnowak
    June 20, 2017 at 9:41 am

    Why, oh why? Her real face is beautiful, why hide it/uglify it?! Sorry, not a fan. ⁉

  7. houstonphotojourney
    June 20, 2017 at 9:57 am

    It looks really cool but I feel my own face itching just looking at them 🙂

  8. Peter Adewumi
    June 20, 2017 at 10:57 am

    Horror and funny! Who is going to be the winner?

  9. dawnkinster
    June 20, 2017 at 10:59 am

    Amazing face art….not office appropriate, but that’s OK.

