Colour Creep

Makeup artist Kimberley Margarita has perfected the art of horror fashion. I didn’t even know that was a thing, but it all makes perfect sense when you look at her work. She manages to make sci-fi-looking quasi-spooky makeup gorgeous and sexy. This is not an easy trick. Believe me, I’ve tried and failed.

I’m not going to lie. I’m a weee bit jealous of her 538 THOUSAND followers, but I can’t really begrudge Margarita her horde of fans. Her work is epic and deserving of adulation.

You can check out more of Margarita’s work on her website, and on Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.