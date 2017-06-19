Color My World

It’s Pride week here in NYC, and you know what that means… a week of rainbows! Today, I bring you the fantastic personal work of Nickelodeon designer Ramzy Masri, who takes photos of New York (and other places) and tints them with gorgeous rainbow hues.
The adorable Masri (who refers to himself as a “Teen girl at heart”) calls the series Militant Design. It is intended to inspire optimism throughout the world.
“I think that there is an intrinsic happiness in the work. I am inspired to recolor images, and I think it comes from my audience. I am gay and proud of it, and I think there is something punk about reappropriating and reimagining the world as a huge Gay Pride. “
These imagined rainbows make me wish someone would paint my city for real. I hope everyone has a great Pride week!
Check out all of Masri’s joyous photo manipulations on his Instagram.
All images property of Ramzy Masri.
June 19, 2017 at 6:30 am
Wow! They are amazing.
June 19, 2017 at 7:02 am
Aren’t they? I want to live in that world.
June 19, 2017 at 7:03 am
It would be indeed refreshing to live in a world like that!
June 19, 2017 at 6:51 am
These are awesome, I really like that all of the photos can stand on there own, but the tint gives it something extra special.
June 19, 2017 at 7:02 am
You’re right!
June 19, 2017 at 7:00 am
Happy Pride Week, Donna! Ours started Saturday and runs through the week.
June 19, 2017 at 7:03 am
Thank you! And to you, too!
June 19, 2017 at 7:30 am
If only…
June 19, 2017 at 9:19 am
I know what you mean, but even though things seem to be going backward just now, I’m still confident that we’ll get back on track and all will be well again.
June 19, 2017 at 7:35 am
This 63 y.o. white cis straight/not narrow (privileged) woman longs for the day when we do not need to fight so hard to get people to simply respect each other as people. Privilege acknowledged, but love and voting for equality promised from this long-time MyOBT fan. This work is optimistic and uplifting and poignant. Love it.
June 19, 2017 at 9:19 am
Sing it, sister!
June 19, 2017 at 7:52 am
beautiful rainbow color’s and pictures
June 19, 2017 at 9:20 am
I’m so glad you like them!
June 19, 2017 at 8:57 am
Wow really amazing!! Check out our blog. 🙂
June 19, 2017 at 9:21 am
Love your header image! Looking forward to reading your articles when I have more time. Thank you for the visit!
June 19, 2017 at 9:08 am
So beautiful! Happy Pride Week – and rainbows all year long!
June 19, 2017 at 9:22 am
Rainbows all year long sounds pretty good to me!
June 19, 2017 at 11:58 am
Love it! Especially the Flat Iron Building!
June 19, 2017 at 1:38 pm
Doesn’t it look great like that? Makes me want to go paint it.
June 19, 2017 at 5:40 pm
Wouldn’t it be fun!!! I’d like more bright colors in my world!
June 19, 2017 at 9:10 pm
Me, too.
June 19, 2017 at 12:08 pm
Well THAT’S pretty cool! My favorite is the rows of seats with the guy sitting there. Don’t know why, just really like that one.
June 19, 2017 at 1:38 pm
I love that one, too!
June 19, 2017 at 1:08 pm
These are fantastic and make me wish that there was more rainbow architecture in the world. I think it would lift all of our spirits.
June 19, 2017 at 1:39 pm
As usual, I 100% agree!
