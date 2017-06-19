Color My World

It’s Pride week here in NYC, and you know what that means… a week of rainbows! Today, I bring you the fantastic personal work of Nickelodeon designer Ramzy Masri, who takes photos of New York (and other places) and tints them with gorgeous rainbow hues.

The adorable Masri (who refers to himself as a “Teen girl at heart”) calls the series Militant Design. It is intended to inspire optimism throughout the world.

“I think that there is an intrinsic happiness in the work. I am inspired to recolor images, and I think it comes from my audience. I am gay and proud of it, and I think there is something punk about reappropriating and reimagining the world as a huge Gay Pride. “

These imagined rainbows make me wish someone would paint my city for real. I hope everyone has a great Pride week!

Check out all of Masri’s joyous photo manipulations on his Instagram.

All images property of Ramzy Masri.