My OBT

My daily quest for One Beautiful Thing (OBT)

Color My World

by 25 Comments

Ramzy Masri

It’s Pride week here in NYC, and you know what that means… a week of rainbows! Today, I bring you the fantastic personal work of Nickelodeon designer Ramzy Masri, who takes photos of New York (and other places) and tints them with gorgeous rainbow hues.

The adorable Masri (who refers to himself as a “Teen girl at heart”) calls the series Militant Design. It is intended to inspire optimism throughout the world.

“I think that there is an intrinsic happiness in the work. I am inspired to recolor images, and I think it comes from my audience. I am gay and proud of it, and I think there is something punk about reappropriating and reimagining the world as a huge Gay Pride. “

These imagined rainbows make me wish someone would paint my city for real.  I hope everyone has a great Pride week!

Check out all of Masri’s joyous photo manipulations on his Instagram.

All images property of Ramzy Masri.

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

25 thoughts on “Color My World

Leave a comment

  1. jerennazuto
    June 19, 2017 at 6:30 am

    Wow! They are amazing.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  2. everydaystrangeblog
    June 19, 2017 at 6:51 am

    These are awesome, I really like that all of the photos can stand on there own, but the tint gives it something extra special.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  3. loisajay
    June 19, 2017 at 7:00 am

    Happy Pride Week, Donna! Ours started Saturday and runs through the week.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  5. scorchedeyebrowstudio
    June 19, 2017 at 7:35 am

    This 63 y.o. white cis straight/not narrow (privileged) woman longs for the day when we do not need to fight so hard to get people to simply respect each other as people. Privilege acknowledged, but love and voting for equality promised from this long-time MyOBT fan. This work is optimistic and uplifting and poignant. Love it.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  6. GANSU
    June 19, 2017 at 7:52 am

    beautiful rainbow color’s and pictures

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  7. teamwazzart
    June 19, 2017 at 8:57 am

    Wow really amazing!! Check out our blog. 🙂

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  8. Ellie
    June 19, 2017 at 9:08 am

    So beautiful! Happy Pride Week – and rainbows all year long!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  9. houstonphotojourney
    June 19, 2017 at 11:58 am

    Love it! Especially the Flat Iron Building!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  10. dawnkinster
    June 19, 2017 at 12:08 pm

    Well THAT’S pretty cool! My favorite is the rows of seats with the guy sitting there. Don’t know why, just really like that one.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  11. Laura (PA Pict)
    June 19, 2017 at 1:08 pm

    These are fantastic and make me wish that there was more rainbow architecture in the world. I think it would lift all of our spirits.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

What do you think?

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s