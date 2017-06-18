Father’s Day Feels June 18, 2017 by Donna from MyOBT 8 Comments Image property of Kleenex® Fathers and children, if you’re lucky enough to still have each other, say what you want to say while you still can. I’m going to go blow my nose and call mine right now… Wishing everyone a happy Father’s Day. Rate this:Share:Share on TumblrTweetPrintEmailLike this:Like Loading... Related Author: Donna from MyOBT I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!
June 18, 2017 at 9:24 am
Yep, you’re right–definitely needed a facial tissue! My dad isn’t perfect (who is?), but he is certainly a wonderful man. If he had been in this video, he would have no problem expressing what makes him proud of his kids, and we would be quick to express back what we love about him. It’s probably just as well that they didn’t ask us to be in the video because Dad would have quickly turned into a crying mess (he’s so tender-hearted), which would have been an awkward filming moment, I’m sure! 🙂 ❤ Feeling blessed to have had such a wonderful dad and that he is still around.
June 18, 2017 at 9:27 am
He sounds darling! Mine is much less demonstrative, but that’s okay, too.
June 18, 2017 at 11:53 am
Oh my. You warned us, but still. OK. sniff. This would be hard for most of us and that’s sad. Why we don’t talk more honestly about how we feel is beyond me, but in my family you just didn’t. Now both my parents are gone, and I’m so glad people, at least these people, are trying harder to really understand each other. Hugs to all of you out there who still have your dads around. Huge hugs to those of us that don’t.
June 18, 2017 at 12:25 pm
Mine, too. Mom got pretty demonstrative in her later years (thank heaven, since it made her passing much easier to bear), but it’s still not a natural state for Dad. Huge hugs to you for sure!
June 18, 2017 at 11:54 am
PS: Can I share your post?
June 18, 2017 at 12:25 pm
Always, and thank you!
June 18, 2017 at 12:07 pm
Haha! Wonderful post!
June 18, 2017 at 12:25 pm
Thank you!
